  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Mhow
  With The Ritual Of Nahay Khay, Chhath Mahaparva Did Not Start Cleaning The Pond And Temporary Tank From Today.

अनदेखी:नहाय-खाय की रस्म के साथ छठ महापर्व आज से प्रशासन ने तालाब व अस्थायी कुंड की सफाई शुरू नहीं की

महूएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कांकड़पुरा तालाब के साथ ही तेलीखेड़ा में बनाए अस्थायी कुंड में उतरकर महिलाएं करती हैं पूजा

छठ पूजन बुधवार को चतुर्थी को नहाय-खाय की परंपरा के साथ शुरू होगा। गुरुवार पंचमी को लोहंडा व खरना की परंपरा निभाई जाएगी तो शुक्रवार को छठ पर डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। वहीं शनिवार को उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य दिया जाएगा। यह महापर्व आज से शुरू हो रहा है लेकिन प्रशासन ने अब तक अर्घ्य दिए जाने वाले कांकड़पुरा तालाब व तेलीखेड़ा के अस्थायी कुंड की सफाई शुरू नहीं की है।

उत्तर भारतीय परिवार शुक्रवार शाम को महिलाएं पानी में खड़े होकर डूबते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देंगी। वहीं शनिवार को अगले दिन सुबह उगते सूर्य को अर्घ्य देने का साथ ही पर्व का समापन होगा। उत्तर भारतीय परिवारों ने पर्व की तैयारियां शुरू कर दी है लेकिन महू नगर पंचायत ने अब तक तालाब की सफाई शुरू नहीं की है।

तेलीखेड़ा के अस्थायी कुंड की भी कोई सुध नहीं ले रहा है। तहसील में महू गांव नपं क्षेत्र में बड़े पैमाने पर उत्तर भारतीय रहते हैं। इस क्षेत्र के शांतिनगर, सुपर सिटी, रायल काॅलोनी के उत्तर भारतीय कांकड़पुरा के तालाब पर पूजन करने जाते हैं तो बाकी क्षेत्र के रहवासी तेलीखेड़ा में बने अस्थायी कुंड पर पहुंचकर पूजा करते हैं।

आरोग्यता व संतान के लिए उत्तम है छठ व्रत

ज्योतिषाचार्य संजय शुक्ला बताते हैं छठ का व्रत आरोग्यता, सौभाग्य व संतान के लिए किया जाता है। स्कंद पुराण के मुताबिक राजा प्रियव्रत ने भी यह व्रत किया था। उन्हें कुष्ठ रोग हो गया था। इस रोग की मुक्ति के लिए उन्होंने यह व्रत किया था। विष्णु पुराण के अनुसार तिथियों के बंटवारे के समय सूर्य को सप्तमी तिथि प्रदान की गई है। इसलिए उन्हें सप्तमी का स्वामी भी कहा जाता है।

प्रशासन से चर्चा के बाद शुरू करेंगे साफ-सफाई

एसडीएम से बात की जाएगी कि इस बार कोरोनाकाल के चलते लोगों को तालाब व अस्थायी कुंड पर इकट्ठा होकर पूजा करना है या घर से ही। प्रशासन जैसे निर्देश देगा उसके आधार पर तैयारी की जाएगी।

-आधारसिंह, सीएमओ नपं महू गांव

कोरोना प्रोटोकॉल के साथ मनेगा महापर्व

छठ महापर्व मनाने की अनुमति कोरोना प्रोटाकॉल के हिसाब से दी जाएगी। कोरोना संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए यह जरूरी है।

-अभिलाष मिश्रा, एसडीएम

