पहले चरण का आज आखिरी दिन:8 दिन में सिर्फ दो बार 100% लोग पहुंचे, 30 में से 18 हजार ने ही अभी लगवाया टीका

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
हुकुमचंद पॉली क्लिनिक में डॉक्टर और कर्मचारियों ने लगवाया टीका। - Dainik Bhaskar
हुकुमचंद पॉली क्लिनिक में डॉक्टर और कर्मचारियों ने लगवाया टीका।
  • जो बच गए उनके लिए 3 फरवरी को अंतिम मौका

कोविड-19 वैक्सीनेशन के अब तक आठ सत्र पूरे हो चुके हैं। सिर्फ दो सत्र ऐसे रहे जब सौ फीसदी लोग टीका लगवाने पहुंचे। बाकी सत्रों में अधिकतम 84 फीसदी तो न्यूनतम 54 फीसदी लोग ही टीका लगवाने पहुंचे हैं।

30 जनवरी को पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को टीका लगवाने का आखिरी दिन है। इसके बाद 3 फरवरी को एक और मौका मिलेगा। यदि उस दिन भी पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मी टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंचते हैं तो फिर उन्हें मुफ्त टीका नहीं लगेगा। शुक्रवार को टीकाकरण का सातवां सत्र था। 84 केंद्रों पर वैक्सीनेशन प्रोग्राम चलाया गया। 7019 लोगों की सूची बनाई गई थी, लेकिन टीका लगवाने 4106 लोग ही पहुंचे। 2913 लोगों ने टीके से फिर दूरी बना ली। कुल 58 फीसदी टीकाकरण हुआ। पहले चरण में लाभान्वित होने वाले कुल 30 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों में से 18108 को टीका लग चुका है। अभी भी करीब 12 हजार पंजीकृत स्वास्थ्यकर्मी बाकी हैं और शनिवार को इनके लिए आखिरी सत्र आयोजित होना है। जिन लोगों को पहले चरण में टीके लगे हैं, उन्हें 13 फरवरी से दूसरा डोज देना शुरू करेंगे।

दूसरे चरण के लिए 28 हजार 748 पंजीयन
पहले चरण में 30 हजार स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों के बाद दूसरे चरण के लिए अब तक 28 हजार 748 पंजीयन हो चुके हैं। इस चरण में नगर निगम, रेवेन्यू सहित अन्य विभागों के फ्रंटलाइन वर्कर्स को शामिल किया गया है।

चार बार फोन ल गाने पर भी टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंच रहे
पहले चरण में ज्यादातर डॉक्टरों ने टीका लगवा लिया है लेकिन नर्सिंग स्टाफ सहित लिपिकीय स्टाफ गैरहाजिर है। प्रत्येक टीकाकरण केंद्र पर सूची के हिसाब से सभी को तीन-चार बार फोन तक लगाए जा रहे हैं, फिर टीका लगवाने नहीं पहुंच रहे हैं।

