  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • 10.1 Mm Water Dropped In 24 Hours, Only 2.4 Degree Difference In Day And Night Mercury, In 2009 It Was 2 Inches Of Rain In A Day

इंदौर में ठिठुरन:24 घंटे में गिरा 10.1 मिमी पानी, दिन और रात के पारे में सिर्फ 2.4 डिग्री का अंतर, 2009 में एक दिन में 2 इंच पानी बरसा था

इंदौर39 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
शुक्रवार रात सबसे ज्यादा परेशान हुए शादी समारोह वाले। बरसते पानी में निकली बारात।

अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी से आ रही नमी, ईरान, अफगानिस्तान की ओर से आए पश्चिमी विक्षोभ ने बारिश जैसे हालात बना दिए। गुरुवार रात से शुरू हुआ बूंदाबांदी का दौर शुक्रवार को रिमझिम में बदल गया। रातभर रुक-रुककर रिमझिम बारिश होती रही। बारिश के कारण मौसम में ठिठुरन तो घुल गई, लेकिन रात के तापमान में कोई बदलाव नहीं हुआ। हां दिन का तापमान जरूर 9 डिग्री लुढ़क गया था। गुरुवार को अधिकतम तापमान 29 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था जो शुक्रवार को सीधे 19.4 डिग्री पर पहुंच गया।

शुक्रवार को दिनभर सूर्यदेव के दर्शन नहीं हुए और पानी गिरने से मौसम में ठंडक घुल गई। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों की माने तो शनिवार को भी बादल छाए रहेंगे। हालांकि इस दौरान हल्की धूप निकलने की भी संभावना है। कहीं-कहीं पानी भी बरस सकता है। अगले तीन दिन भी मौसम इसी तरह का रहने वाला है। बदले मौसम का सबसे बड़ा असर दिन के तापमान पर हुआ है। शुक्रवार को बारिश, हवा और बादलों की वजह से अधिकतम तापमान 9.6 डिग्री गिर गया था। जो कि सामान्य से 9 डिग्री कम है। इस सीजन में भी अधिकतम तापमान का यह निम्नतम स्तर है।

एक नजर रिकार्ड पर

  • अधिकतम तापमान 19.4 (एक ही दिन में 9 डिग्री की गिरावट)।
  • न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 5 डिग्री ज्यादा 16.4 रिकॉर्ड हुआ।
  • रुक-रुककर रिमझिम बरसता रहा पानी, 24 घंटे में 10.1 मिमी गिरा।
  • 17 दिसंबर 2009 को एक दिन में 53 मिमी यानी 2 इंच पानी बरसा था।
  • 1967 के दिसंबर में पूरे महीने में 108.5 मिमी यानी 4.2 इंच पानी गिरा था।

प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा इंदौर
प्रदेश में सबसे ठंडा शहर शुक्रवार को इंदौर रहा। इंदौर के बाद शाजापुर में पारा 19.9 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। अन्य प्रमुख शहरों में भोपाल में 21.8, जबलपुर में 29.8, ग्वालियर में 27.8 डिग्री तापमान रिकॉर्ड हुआ। दरअसल, अरब सागर और बंगाल की खाड़ी से नमी आने के बाद सिस्टम का केंद्र इंदौर ही बना हुआ था। इसके साथ ही बारिश भी शुरू हो गई। इस कारण इंदौर में पारा 19.4 डिग्री तक पहुंच गया।

दिन और रात के तापमान में केवल 2.4 डिग्री का अंतर
अधिकतम तापमान 19.4 डिग्री रिकॉर्ड हुआ। गुरुवार रात को न्यूनतम तापमान 16.4 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ। इस हिसाब से दिन और रात के तापमान में केवल 2.4 डिग्री का अंतर रह गया।

24 घंटे में 10.1 मिमी बारिश
शुक्रवार सुबह सुबह 6 बजे से पानी रिमझिम बरसना शुरू हुआ, जो रातभर रुक-रुक कर जारी रहा। हालांकि रात 8 बजे तक 8 मिलीमीटर बारिश रिकॉर्ड हुई थी। इसके बाद रातभर में महज 2 मिली बारिश हुई। इसके पहले 1 अक्टूबर से अब तक इसे मिलाकर 50.4 मिमी (1.9 इंच) पानी गिर चुका है। मौसम विभाग ने मानसून का खाता 30 सितंबर को ही बंद कर दिया था। 1 अक्टूबर से बारिश का नया खाता खोला गया है।

पिछले साल न्यूनतम तापमान 15 डिग्री दर्ज हुआ था
गतवर्ष 11 दिसंबर को अधिकतम तापमान सामान्य से 1 डिग्री ज्यादा होकर 28.4 डिग्री रिकार्ड हुआ था। वहीं न्यूनतम तापमान सामान्य से 3 डिग्री ज्यादा होकर 15 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया था। उत्तर भारत में भी बर्फबारी होने से पिछले साल भी 15 दिसंबर के बाद मौसम में बदलाव आया था।

