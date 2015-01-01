पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • 11 Candidates, Except Congress BJP, Forfeited Their Bail, In Fourth, NOTA Got More Than 10 Candidates.

सांवेर में चौंकाने वाले चुनावी आंकड़े:कांग्रेस-भाजपा को छोड़कर 11 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त, चौथे में पर रहे नोटा को 10 प्रत्याशियों से ज्यादा वोट मिले

इंदौर25 मिनट पहले
सुबह 8 बजे सबसे पहले डाक मत पत्रों की गिनती हुई। इसके बाद ईवीएम खुलीं।

मध्य प्रदेश उपचुनाव में सबसे हाॅट मानी जाने वाली सांवेर सीट के लिए नेहरू स्टेडियम पर मंगलवार सुबह 8 बजे से वोटों की गिनती शुरू हुई। करीब साढ़े 12 घंटे बाद जो नतीजे आए वो चौंकाने वाले रहे। यहां कांग्रेस-भाजपा के बीच मानी जा रही कड़ी टक्कर देखने को नहीं मिली। पहले राउंड से ही भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू पर हावी दिखे। आखिरी आंकड़े ने सिलावट को 53264 मतों से विजयी हो घोषित कर दिया। सिलावट को जहां 129676 मत मिले। वहीं, गुड्डू को 76412 मत प्राप्त हुए।

पूरे वोटिंग के दौरान की सबसे ज्यादा दिलचस्प बात यह रही कि यहां पर 13 प्रत्याशियों ने अपनी किस्मत आजमाई, लेकिन कांग्रेस और भाजपा को छोड़ 11 प्रत्याशियों की जमानत जब्त हो गई। पूरे समय बहुजन समाज पार्टी तीसरे नंबर तो नोटा चौथे नंबर पर बना रहा। बीएसपी को जहां 2135 वोट मिले। वहीं, 1984 लोगों ने नोटा को चुना। डाक मत पत्रों में भी नोटा को 9 लोगों ने वोट किया।

इनकी हुई जमानत जब्त

प्रत्याशीपार्टीवोट मिले
विक्रम सिंह गेहलोतबीएसपी2135
शैलेष ठगेलेजनता पार्टी191
सुभाष चौहानप्रजातांत्रिक समाधान पार्टी162
संतोष रत्नाकरसपाक्स पार्टी136
दीपक मठोलियानिर्दलीय155
देवकरण चौहाननिर्दलीय257
निर्मल चौहाननिर्दलीय141
प्रेमचंद गुड्डू वासीवालनिर्दलीय221
महेन्द्र टिकलियानिर्दलीय210
राजेश मालवीयनिर्दलीय318
श्रवण देवड़ानिर्दलीय564
