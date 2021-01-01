पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

अवैध संपत्ति की आशंका:टीएंडसीपी अफसर की 10 कराेड़ की 11 संपत्तियां मिलीं, ईडी करेगा अटैच

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
अनिता कुरोठे - Dainik Bhaskar
अनिता कुरोठे
  • खुद के नाम सिर्फ एक संपत्ति, पति के नाम पर नौ

टीएडंसीपी इंदौर में पदस्थ रही और फिलहाल देवास में पदस्थ असिस्टेंट डायरेक्टर अनिता कुरोठे की संपत्तियों की जांच ईडी ने शुरू कर दी है। इंदौर में उनके नाम पर एक, परिचित के नाम पर एक और पति के नाम पर नौ अचल संपत्तियां सामने आई हैं। ईडी अब इन संपत्तियों की अटैचमेंट की कार्रवाई शुरू करेगा। सितंबर 2017 में कुरोठे पर लोकायुक्त ने छापा मारा था।

इसके बाद ईडी ने जांच शुरू कर संपत्तियों की जानकारी निकाली। इनमें राऊ स्थित पपाया ट्री होटल में 33 फीसदी हिस्सेदारी होने के साथ ही छह फ्लैट, एक बंगला, एक मकान और दो प्लाॅट मिले हैं। इनकी बाजार कीमत दस करोड़ से ज्यादा की बताई जा रही है। नौ संपत्तियां पति जगदीश कुरोठे के नाम पर सामने आई हैं। उल्लेखनीय है कि कुरोठे के पति टीएडंसीपी इंदौर में पहले भृत्य थे, बाद में उन्होंने नौकरी छोड़ दी थी।

होटल में हिस्सेदारी, 6 फ्लैट, 1 बंगला
पति जगदीश कुरोठे के नाम पर

  • होटल पपाया ट्री, राऊ- 33% हिस्सेदारी।
  • शिवम ब्लाॅक-डी फ्लैट नंबर 315, 316
  • गुलमर्ग प्राइड के ब्लाॅक सी में 1485 वर्गफीट का फ्लैट, ब्लाॅक बी में 1344 वर्गफीट का फ्लैट और ब्लाॅक ए में भी एक अन्य फ्लैट
  • मॉडर्न सिटी, एयरपोर्ट के पास 1600 वर्गफीट का प्लाॅट नंबर 14
  • संगरीला फार्म बायपास पर बंगला नंबर 64
  • नेहरू नगर में मकान नंबर 6/13

अनिता कुरोठे के नाम पर- स्कीम 134 में 2400 वर्गफीट का प्लाॅट नंबर 15
रेजीना एस विल्सन के नाम पर- शहनाई रेसीडेंसी, एबी रोड पर फ्लैट 703, बी-2

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser