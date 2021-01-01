पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जलसंकट:तंत्र की खामी के कारण 3 दिन से 11 टंकियां खाली, 3 लाख गण को नहीं मिलेगा पानी

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
विजय नगर में सीवरेज लाइन के काम के दौरान नर्मदा पाइप लाइन फूट गई। यहां सप्लाय प्रभावित हो रही है। - Dainik Bhaskar
विजय नगर में सीवरेज लाइन के काम के दौरान नर्मदा पाइप लाइन फूट गई। यहां सप्लाय प्रभावित हो रही है।
  • विजय नगर सहित कई क्षेत्रों में सीवरेज काम के दौरान फूट रही नर्मदा लाइन

विजय नगर चौराहे पर सीवरेज लाइन का काम कर रही टीम की लापरवाही से नर्मदा की पाइप लाइन फूटे तीन दिन हो गए, लेकिन नर्मदा प्रोजेक्ट के अधिकारी अब तक इसे सुधार पाने में नाकाम रहे। इससे लगातार तीन दिन पानी की 11 टंकियां खाली रहीं। बताया जा रहा है कि रिपब्लिक डे पर भी इनसे जुड़े करीब तीन लाख से ज्यादा लोगों को पानी नहीं मिलेगा। मालूम हो कि एक टंकी से लगभग 30 हजार लोगों की प्यास बुझती है।

अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, विजय नगर चौराहे की रोटरी से नर्मदा की मुख्य पाइप लाइन गुजरी है। यहां पर सीवरेज लाइन की खुदाई का भी काम चल रहा है। दो दिन पहले सीवरेज का काम कर रहे कर्मचारियों ने पानी की पाइप लाइन भी क्षतिग्रस्त कर दी। इससे सुधार कार्य के चलते रसोमा लैब के पास बने वॉल्व से पानी की सप्लाय रोक दी गई। इन टंकियों से नहीं बंटा पानी राजमोहल्ला, छत्रीबाग, महाराणा प्रताप नगर, नरवल, अगरबत्ती कॉम्प्लेक्स, सदर बाजार, सुभाष चौक, लोकमान्य नगर, द्रविड़ नगर, स्कीम 54, स्कीम 74, स्कीम 78, स्कीम 114, लोहामंडी और राजीव आवास विहार।

प्रोजेक्ट इंजीनियर बोले- जल्द ही इसे ठीक कर लिया जाएगा
नर्मदा प्रोजेक्ट के कार्यपालन इंजीनियर संजीव श्रीवास्तव के मुताबिक, विजय नगर चौराहे पर लाइन सुधार का काम चल रहा है। एक और पाइप लाइन बदलना होगी। इसमें थोड़ा समय लगेगा। हालांकि टंकियों में डायरेक्ट पानी सप्लाय के लिए व्यवस्था की जा रही है।

पहले दिन बहता पानी रोकने के लिए बस्तियों के नलों में लगाई टोंटी, अब काटा जाएगा चालान

इंदौर | पानी के व्यर्थ सड़कों पर बहने पर निगम द्वारा अब संबंधित पर चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। इसी क्रम में निगम के अधिकारियों ने सोमवार को निचली बस्तियों के खुले नलों में टोंटियां लगाईं और लोगों को समझाइश दी। जोन 18 वार्ड 64 के अंतर्गत चितावद कांकड़ में अपर आयुक्त जल प्रदाय अभय राजनगांवकर, पूर्व पार्षद सीमा विरांग, कार्यपालन यंत्री संजीव श्रीवास्तव व अन्य अधिकारियों ने दौरा किया। नर्मदा जल प्रदाय के समय अनावश्यक रूप से सड़क पर पानी फैलाने वाले लोगों को पानी का दुरुपयोग रोकने की समझाइश दी गई और खुले नलों में टोंटियां भी लगवाई गईं। लोगों को बताया गया कि अब पानी बहाने पर निगम द्वारा चालानी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। पहली बार 100 रुपए और फिर दो से तीन गुना राशि का स्पॉट फाइन लिया जाएगा।

