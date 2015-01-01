पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:कार में टक्कर लगने पर 15 युवकों ने अपहरण कर नकदी सहित डेढ़ लाख के जेवर लूटे, मारपीट भी की

इंदौर2 दिन पहले
गौरव लेखी, ट्रैवल संचालक
  • ट्रैवल्स संचालक ने पलासिया थाने में की शिकायत, लेकिन पुलिस नहीं कर रही एफआईआर

कार में पीछे से लगी टक्कर के बाद रविवार रात 2.30 बजे 15 युवकों ने 27 वर्षीय ट्रैवल्स संचालक का अपहरण कर लिया। कार में बंधक बनाकर उसे कसरावद घाट ले गए। वहां जमकर पीटा और डेढ़ लाख के जेवर उतरवा लिए। बाद में भंवरकुआं में एटीएम से 25 हजार रुपए निकलवाए और कार सहित सड़क पर छोड़ दिया। संचालक ने रात में ही पलासिया थाने में शिकायत की, लेकिन पुलिस ने सुबह आना कहकर टरका दिया। सुबह जब युवक पहुंचा तो उसकी रिपोर्ट नहीं लिखी।

सुदामा नगर में रहने वाले ट्रैवल्स संचालक गौरव लेखी ने बताया कि वह दोस्त के घर से कार से लौट रहा था, तभी पलासिया में साकेत पान कॉर्नर के आगे नवनीत टावर के सामने एक रेस्त्रां पर चाय पीने रुका। यहां कार पार्क करते समय उसकी कार आगे खड़ी दूसरी कार से टकरा गई।

इस पर दूसरी कार से पांच युवक उतरे। इनके साथी अन्य दो कारों में थे। वे भी आ गए। सभी ने घेरकर मारपीट शुरू कर दी। मुझे मेरी ही कार में बंधक बना लिया। फिर कसरावद घाट ले गए। वहां मारपीट कर सोने की दो अंगूठी, सोने की चेन, सवा लाख की पुखराज की अंगूठी व अन्य सामान निकलवा लिया। सोने का कड़ा भी उतारने की कोशिश की, लेकिन नहीं निकला तो उसे टेढ़ा कर दिया। कुछ देर बाद भंवरकुआं ले आए।

यहां मुझसे एटीएम से 25 हजार रुपए निकलवाए। बाद में सुनसान सड़क पर कार सहित छोड़ दिया। पीड़ित गौरव के मुताबिक, आरोपियों ने रास्तेभर मारपीट के दौरान अपने नाम चिंटू पंछी, सनी परानिया, वीर बुंदेला, सूरज, आमिर गोरी और मोहित हसानी बताए, वहीं दो अन्य कारों में इनके साथी थे, जिनके नाम पता नहीं चले हैं।

पुलिस ने अभी एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की है। पुलिस ने घटना स्थल से लेकर एटीएम तक फुटेज चेक किए। घटना सही मिली है, लेकिन पुलिस ने एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की, बल्कि समझौता कराने का दबाव बना रही है।

