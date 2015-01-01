पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नंबर1 स्मार्ट सिटी से इंदौर दो कदम दूर:स्मार्ट सिटी के 221 में से 171 प्रोजेक्ट पूरे, 641 करोड़ फंड, खर्चे 700 करोड़

इंदौर40 मिनट पहले
स्मार्ट सिटी का रिवर फ्रंट प्रोजेक्ट। इसके फिलहाल दो फेज ही पूरे हुए हैं।

(दीपेश शर्मा) स्मार्ट सिटी की दौड़ में शामिल देश के 100 शहरों में इंदौर एक बार फिर नं. 3 पर पहुंच गया है। इसका बड़ा कारण यह है कि इंदौर के 221 प्रोजेक्ट में से 171 पूरे हो चुके हैं। इन पर स्मार्ट सिटी 700 करोड़ खर्च कर चुकी है, जबकि फंड 641 करोड़ का ही मिला था। इंदौर स्मार्ट सिटी द्वारा 5432 करोड़ के 221 प्रोजेक्ट लिए गए हैं। इसमें 276 वर्ग किमी के पेन सिटी एरिया के साथ तीन वर्ग किमी के एबीडी एरिया को लिया गया है।

स्मार्ट सिटी के लिए 500 करोड़ का फंड केंद्र सरकार और 500 करोड़ का फंड राज्य सरकार द्वारा दिया जाना है। इनमें इंदौर स्मार्ट सिटी को अब तक 641 करोड़ रुपए मिल चुके हैं। बाकी राशि स्मार्ट सिटी कंपनी को इन्हीं प्रोजेक्ट्स से प्रॉफिट निकालकर जुटानी है। सरकार से लंबे समय से पैसों की मांग की जा रही है। लैंड मॉनिटाइजेशन का प्रोजेक्ट एमओजी लाइंस का है। इसी से स्मार्ट सिटी को आमदनी होगी।

समय पर फंड मिलता रहे तो स्मार्ट सिटी में भी नंबर 1 होंगे

  • तीसरे नंबर से ऊपर क्यों नहीं जा पा रहे?
  • दूसरे शहरों की तरह हमें भी समय पर फंड मिलता रहता तो हम भी नंबर 1 होते।
  • आईटीएमएस सहित कई प्रोजेक्ट शुरू नहीं हो सके
  • पहले लॉकडाउन फिर आचार संहिता के कारण काम धीमे हुए।

- अदिति गर्ग, सीईओ, स्मार्ट सिटी

बड़े प्रोजेक्ट्स की मैदानी हकीकत
प्रोजेक्ट मौजूदा स्थिति
700 करोड़ में एमओजी लाइंस के रीडेवलपमेंट पहला चरण शुरू के साथ बाजारों को करना था शिफ्ट
83 करोड़ की लागत से ओल्ड मराठी स्कूल का कायाकल्प 70 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
70 करोड़ में इंटीग्रेटेड ट्रैफिक मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम टेंडर नहीं दिया
61.7 करोड़ में रिवर फ्रंट का 8 सेक्शन में विकास 2 फेज ही पूरे हुए
14.03 करोड़ में गोपाल मंदिर कॉम्प्लेक्स का निर्माण 80 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
10.12 करोड़ की लागत से कबीटखेड़ी में स्लज मार्च तक होगा पूरा
हाईजिनेशन प्लांट तैयार करना
10.08 करोड़ में गोपाल मंदिर में एम्फीथिएटर 35 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
9.12 करोड़ में जिंसी हाट बाजार का कायाकल्प। 100 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
510 दुकानों को तैयार करना।
7.96 करोड़ में नेहरू पार्क का रीडेवलपमेंट 20 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
6.73 करोड़ में गोपाल मंदिर शॉपिंग कॉम्प्लेक्स 85 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
6.62 करोड़ में गांधी हॉल का जीर्णोद्धार अंदर का काम पूरा
5.17 करोड़ में छप्पन दुकान का कायाकल्प 100 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
4.42 करोड़ में हरिहरराव होलकर छत्री का जीर्णोद्धार 100 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
4.23 करोड़ में मल्हारराव होलकर छत्री का जीर्णोद्धार 80 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
3.81 करोड़ में बोलिया सरकार की छत्री का जीर्णोद्धार 95 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
2.34 करोड़ में खजराना मंदिर का ब्यूटीफिकेशन 50 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
1.80 करोड़ में इंटीग्रेटेड कंट्रोल एंड कमांड सेंटर 100 प्रतिशत काम पूरा
राजबाड़ा का जीर्णोद्धार 60 प्रतिशत ही काम
हरसिद्धि से सीपी शेखर नगर तक गार्डन बनाने 100 प्रतिशत काम पूरा का प्रोजेक्ट
सात फेज में एबीडी एरिया की प्रमुख सड़कों का 3 प्रमुख सड़कें अधूरी
चौड़ीकरण और विकास
एबीडी एरिया में छह मल्टीलेवल पार्किंग तैयार करना 2 ही बन सकी

