दुर्घटना:धरमपुरी बायपास पर हुए भीषण सड़क हादसे में 2 की मौत, सोयाबीन से भरे ट्रैक्टर में पीछे से दूध वाहन घुसा

इंदौर30 मिनट पहले
दुर्घटना में क्षतिग्रस्त दूध वाहन।
  • मौके पर पहुंची साँवेर थाना पुलिस

इंदौर उज्जैन रोड धरमपुरी स्थित बायपास पर मंगलवार सुबह करीब 6 बजे बड़ा सड़क हादसा हो गया, जहा इंदौर से उज्जैन की ओर जा रहा दुध वाहन आगे चल रहे सोयाबीन से भरे ट्रैक्टर में जा घुसा। हादसा इतना भयावह था कि दूध वाहन का आगे का हिस्सा पूरी तरह से क्षतिग्रस्त हो गया वहीं ट्रैक्टर का संतुलन बिगड़ा और वह सड़क किनारे निकली जगह में जा घुसा।

मौके पर मौजूद पुलिस आरक्षक के मुताबिक हादसे में 2 लोगों की मौत हुई है और एक गंभीर रूप से घायल है। बताया जा रहा है कि बड़ोदिया खान के पास शारदा गांव से दूध भरकर वाहन इंदौर की ओर रोज की तरह जा रहा था वही दूध वाहन में बैठे 2 लोगों की मौत होने की बात सामने आ रही है। बताना चाहेंगे कि इंदौर उज्जैन हाईवे नंबर 27 पर आए दिन सड़क हादसे सामने आ रहे हैं।

