पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना से जंग:2 माह के मासूम ने चार दिन में कोरोना को हराया 95 साल के दादाजी भी 5 दिन में घर आ गए

इंदौर19 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतिकात्मक फोटो
  • 30,187 लोगों ने जीती कोरोना से जंग
  • पहले ऑक्सीजन थैरेपी ही थी, अब इलाज के कई विकल्प

कोरोना से अब तेजी से राहत मिल रही है। शहर में गुरुवार को संक्रमण से स्वस्थ होने वाले मरीजों की संख्या 30 हजार 187 हो गई। 24 मार्च को पहला मरीज सामने आने के 161 दिन बाद 10 हजार मरीज स्वस्थ हुए थे, अब उतने मरीज एक माह से कम में स्वस्थ हो गए। 3 से 29 अक्टूबर के बीच 8500 से कम मरीज आए, जबकि 10 हजार से ज्यादा ठीक हुए।

एक्टिव मरीज अब 3241 हैं, जो 16 सितंबर को सर्वाधिक 5399 थे। अरबिंदो अस्पताल के डॉ. अंकुर अग्रवाल के मुताबिक, नई बीमारी होने से पहले विकल्प उपलब्ध नहीं थे, क्रिटिकल मरीज को बचाना मुश्किल होता था। अब वेंटिलेटर वाले मरीज भी ठीक हो रहे हैं। नर्सिंग स्टॉफ व अन्य कर्मचारियों का बीमारी को लेकर डर भी खत्म हो गया है। उधर, गुरुवार को 108 नए मरीज मिले और दो की मौत हो गई।

कोरोना से जीत की कहािनयां गंभीर स्थिति में भी दी संक्रमण को मात

केस 1. परिवार में 1 मौत, 6 पॉजिटिव अन्य बीमारी फिर भी जीती परदादी

मेरे ससुर उमाकांत को 2 अप्रैल को पसलियों में दर्द हुआ तो त्रिवेणी अस्पताल ले गए। एक्स रे में कफ निकला। दूसरे अस्पताल में 4 अप्रैल को मृत्यु हो गई। बाद में परिवार के 16 सदस्यों की जांच कराई, इसमें से 6 पॉजिटिव निकले। उनमें 95 वर्षीय परदादी चंदाबाई भी शामिल थीं। 10 अप्रैल को उन्हें भर्ती कराया, सब उनकी उम्र और बीमारियों को लेकर डरे हुए थे, लेकिन उन्होंने हिम्मत दिखाई। 21 अप्रैल को परदादी स्वस्थ होकर घर लौट आईं।

-दीपा परमार, नेहरू नगर

बुजुर्ग को सर्दी-खांसी व सांस लेने में दिक्कत थी। 48 घंटे आईसीयू में रखा। दवा के साथ खाना बदला, व्यायाम कराया तो 11 दिन में करोना हार गया। -डॉ. रवि डोसी, अरबिंदो अस्पताल

केस 2. दो दिन में ही निगेटिव आ गई थी पहली कोरोना जांच रिपोर्ट

2 अप्रैल को पड़ोस के एक परिवार में 57 वर्षीय सदस्य को हार्ट अटैक आने पर पिताजी और बुआ मदद करने गए थे। संदेह होने पर टेस्ट कराया तो दोनों ही पॉजिटिव आए। इसके बाद 2 मई को दो महीने का बेटा स्वराज भी पॉजिटिव निकला। इसी दिन बेटे और पत्नी को चोइथराम में भर्ती कर दिया। उम्र कम होने से घबरा रहे थे। 4 व 6 मई को बेटे की दो रिपोर्ट निगेटिव आई तो 6 मई को दोनों घर आ गए। अब बेटा 8 महीने का हो चुका है।

-सौरभ तिवारी, मधुबन कॉलोनी

बच्चे के फेफड़ों में निमोनिया निकला। एंटी वायरस सिरप दिए तो बहुत तेजी से रिकवरी की। चार दिन में बच्चा घर चला गया। - डॉ. जेनिशा जैन (जिन्होंने इलाज किया)

केस 3. माता-पिता दोनों संक्रमित हुए, एक घर लौटे, दूसरे का इंतजार

मेरे साले को निमोनिया हो गया था। निजी अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया, लेकिन 3 अक्टूबर को मृत्यु हो गई। बड़ा बेटा, माता-पिता और बड़ी बहू पॉजिटिव आए। पिता 95 वर्षीय अनंत कुमार जैन को सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी में भर्ती किया। वहां इलाज के बाद महज 5 दिन में ठीक होकर घर आ गए। हालांकि माताजी का इलाज चल रहा है, वे भी अब पहले से काफी ठीक हैं। माता-पिता सुबह एक ही बार भोजन करते हैं और उन्हें कोई और बीमारी नहीं है।

-धनेंद्र जैन, नंदानगर

कोरोना रिपोर्ट निगेटिव थी, लेकिन ऑक्सीजन लेवल 92% था। आईसीयू में शिफ्ट किया। विशेष तौर पर एक अटेंडर दिया। जल्दी रिकवरी की। -डॉ. अर्चना वर्मा, सुपर स्पेशलिटी हॉस्पिटल

भारत के आंकड़ों पर एक नजर

कुल संक्रमित 80,85,161 ठीक हुए 73,69,271 रिकवरी रेट 91.14% कुल मौतें 1,21,022 नए संक्रमित 49,077 कल ठीक हुए 59,087 नई मौतें 566

मध्य प्रदेश के आंकड़ों पर एक नजर

कुल संक्रमित 169999 ठीक हुए 157381 रिकवरी रेट 92.57% कुल मौतें 2929 नए संक्रमित 728 कल ठीक हुए 1117 नई मौतें 16

इंदौर के आंकड़ों पर एक नजर

कुल संक्रमित 33953 ठीक हुए 30187 रिकवरी रेट 88.90% कुल मौतें 681 नए संक्रमित 108 कल ठीक हुए 78 नई मौतें 02

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें