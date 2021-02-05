पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ड्रग्स का मुंबई कनेक्शन:70 कराेड़ के ड्रग्स जब्ती में पकड़ाए बिल्ला ने लिया अज्जू का नाम, अज्जू को रिया चक्रवर्ती केस में मुंबई एनसीबी ने किया था गिरफ्तार

इंदौर28 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
क्राइम ब्रांच की गिरफ्त में आरोपी  बसीम उर्फ बिल्ला खान - Dainik Bhaskar
क्राइम ब्रांच की गिरफ्त में आरोपी  बसीम उर्फ बिल्ला खान

70 किलो ड्रग्स मामले में गिरफ्त में आए महाराष्ट्र से बसीम उर्फ बिल्ला खान ने पुलिस के सामने एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। बिल्ला खान ने पूछताछ में यह बताया है कि वह मुंबई में बालीवुड में ड्रग्स सप्लाय करने वाले अज्जू नामक पैडलर से जुड़ा हुआ था। बिल्ला उसे एमडीएमए सप्लाई करता था। अज्जू को रिया चक्रवर्ती केस में मुंबई एनसीबी गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। सूत्रों की माने तो अब कड़ियां सीधे तो नहीं, लेकिन फिर भी कहीं न कहीं ड्रग्स के कनेक्शन बॉलीवुड की तरफ इशारा कर रहे हैं। इंदौर क्राइम ब्रांच अब मुंबई, गुजरात और राजस्थान में छापे मार रही है। जल्द और भी बड़ी सफलता मिलने की उम्मीद है।

बिल्ला ने खुद को मुंबई की सुल्तान गैंग का हिस्सा बताया है। सुल्तान को हाल ही में गुजरात एटीएस ने 5 करोड़ रुपए की ड्रग्स के साथ गिरफ्तार किया था। जिस समय सुल्तान एटीएस की गिरफ्त में आया, उस समय बिल्ला भी उसके साथ था, लेकिन वह पुलिस को चकमा देकर भागने में कामयाब रहा। सुल्तान और बिल्ला के बारे में यह कहा जाता है कि यह बॉलीवुड में ड्रग सप्लाई का काम करते थे।

क्राइम ब्रांच एएसपी गुरुप्रसाद पाराशर के मुताबिक ड्रग्स मामले में गिरफ्तार आरोपियों से पूछताछ की गई तो मुंबई के तस्करों से ड्रग्स खरीदना पता चला। साथ ही गिराेह के तार गुजरात से भी जुड़े होना पाए गए थे। अतः टीम को गुजरात रवाना किया गया, लेकिन जैसे ही टीम गुजरात पंहुची, आरोपी महाराष्ट्र भाग गया। इस पर एक टीम गुजरात से सीधे मुंबई के लिए रवाना हो गई। यहां काफी खोजबीन के बाद आरोपी 33 वर्षीय बसीम उर्फ बिल्ला खान पिता खालिद खान निवासी हरी नगर कश्मीरी चाल जोगेश्वरी ईस्ट मुंबई काे पकड़ा।

एएसपी के मुताबिक, पुलिस को अहमदाबाद के पैडलर मोहम्मद टेम्पो की तलाश है। उसके साथी मोहम्मद सुल्तान को 20 जनवरी को गुजरात एटीएस एक किलो एमडीएमए के साथ गिरफ्तार कर चुकी है। मुंबई का सुल्तान फरार टेम्पो के माध्मय से इंदौर से ही एमडीएमए लेकर जाता था। उधर, इंदौर क्राइम ब्रांच द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई के बाद अजमेर पुलिस ने जगदीश ढोली को गांजा और ड्रग के साथ गिरफ्तार किया है। आरोपित से सिविल लाइन थाना पुलिस ने गांजा, चरस, एमडीएमए जब्त की है।

यह है मामला

5 जनवरी 2021 को क्राइम ब्रांच इंदौर की टीम ने हैदराबाद तेलंगाना और इंदौर के ड्रग्स तस्करों को पकड़ा गया था, जिनसे 70 करोड़ रुपए की 70 किलो एमडी ड्रग्स बरामद हुई थी। पुलिस रिमांड में आरोपियों ने कुछ अन्य तस्करों के बारे में जानकारी दी थी। इस पर अलग-अलग टीम महाराष्ट्र, राजस्थान और गुजरात सहित मप्र के कई शहरों में दबिश दे रही थी। टीम ने अब तक ड्रग्स की खरीदी बिक्री और तस्करी से जुड़े तकरीबन दो दर्जन आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार किया है।

