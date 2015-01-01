पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मतगणना आज:2.10 लाख वोट गिनने में लगेंगे आठ घंटे, दोपहर 3 बजे तक आ सकेगा परिणाम

इंदौर44 मिनट पहले
कौन बनेगा सांवेर का सरताज, फैसला आज
  • सुबह 8 बजे डाक मतपत्र और फिर साढ़े 8 बजे से होगी ईवीएम मतों की गिनती
  • मतगणना कक्ष में प्रतिबंधित रहेगा मोबाइल

सांवेर विधानसभा उपचुनाव के लिए 10 नवंबर को नेहरू स्टेडियम में मतगणना होगी। सुबह 8 बजे सबसे पहले 2085 डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती की जाएगी और इसके लिए चार अलग टेबलें लगाई गई हैं। वहीं सुबह साढ़े 8 बजे से ईवीएम में दर्ज वोटों की गिनती शुरू हो जाएगी। कुल 380 मतदान केंद्रों की इतनी ही ईवीएम में डाले गए वोट गिने जाने हैं। हर राउंड में 14 केंद्रों की ईवीएम को लाया जाएगा। इस तरह हर राउंड में औसतन 7762 वोटों की गिनती होगी।

कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने कहा कि गिनती में करीब सात से आठ घंटे का समय लगेगा। यानी सांवेर का परिणाम दोपहर 3 बजे ही संभव हो सकेगा। वोटों की गिनती के बाद रेंडम आधार पर पांच मतदान केंद्रों की वीवीपैट में डले वोट की पर्चियां निकालकर उन्हें ईवीएम में दर्ज वोटों से क्रॉस चेक किया जाएगा। इसमें भी करीब एक घंटे का समय लगेगा। वहीं मतगणना से पहले सोमवार को कलेक्टर के साथ ऑब्जर्वर ने स्टेडियम का दौरा किया।

1 राउंड में 14 ईवीएम के मतों की होगी गिनती, कुल 28 राउंड होंगे

  • 2 लाख 10 हजार 707 वोटों की गिनती होना है
  • 1 लाख 12 हजार 586 पुरुष वोट हैं
  • 98 हजार 121 महिला वोट हैं
  • 28 राउंड में होगी गिनती
  • 15 मिनट लगेंगे हर राउंड में
  • 14 ईवीएम के वोट गिने जाएंगे हर राउंड में
  • 380 कुल मतदान केंद्र हैं
  • 13 प्रत्याशी हैं मैदान में। एक नोटा के भी वोट गिने जाएंगे।

मीडिया के लिए बाहर बना सेंटर

मीडिया के लिए बाहर सेंटर बना है। यहां हर राउंड के बाद वोटों की गिनती जारी की जाएगी और प्रिंट भेजा जाएगा। स्ट्रांग रूम से मतगणना कक्ष तक ईवीएम लाने के लिए अलग सुरक्षित कॉरिडोर बनाया है।

कौन बनेगा सांवेर का सरताज, फैसला आज

भाजपा के मुद्दे: विकास, किसानों की ऋण माफी, नर्मदा पानी

प्रचार में कौन-कौन: 4 बार मुख्यमंत्री, तीन बार ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया आए

दो बार कैबिनेट मंत्री, एक बार संसदीय सचिव, ऊर्जा विकास निगम के अध्यक्ष, 14 साल तक यूथ कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष रहे

कांग्रेस के मुद्दे: लोकतंत्र की हत्या, गद्दार, विधायकों की खरीदी

प्रचार में कौन-कौन: कमलनाथ, दिग्विजय सिंह, राजवर्धन सिंह

शहर युवक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष, प्रदेश युवक कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष के अलावा 2009 में उज्जैन से लोकसभा सांसद बने।

