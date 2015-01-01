पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वाहनों की सुध लेना हुआ लाभदायक:22 साल पहले चोरी हुई बाइक थाने के जब्त वाहनों में मिली, पुलिस ने युवक तक पहुंचाई

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
युवक को मिली 22 साल पहले चोरी हुई बाइक
  • पुलिस ने बाइक युवक तक पहुंचाई तो वह खुशी से फूला नहीं समाया

आईजी की फटकार के बाद थानों में पड़े जब्त वाहनों की सुध लेना आम लोगों के लिए भी लाभदायक साबित हो रहा है। थानों में सालों से चल रहे वाहनों की नए सिरे से की जा रही जांच में बुधवार को छत्रीपुरा थाने में एक रोचक मामला सामने आया।

22 साल पहले चोरी हुई एक युवक की यामाहा बाइक पुलिस को थाने के जब्त वाहनों में मिली। उसका पता और जानकारी निकाल कर पुलिस ने बाइक युवक तक पहुंचाई तो वह खुशी से फूला नहीं समाया।

एएसपी राजेश व्यास के मुताबिक, जब्त वाहनों की छंटनी और उनके मालिकों की जानकारियां निकालकर वाहनों की नंबरिंग कराई जा रही है। बुधवार को 22 साल से थाने में खड़ी यामाहा बाइक एमपी 09 जेएच 8900 की जानकारी जुटाई गई तो पता चला बाइक मालिक नारायण बाग निवासी रोहित खुटाल है।

इस पर उसके घर जाकर जानकारी निकाली गई तो पता चला कि वर्ष 1998 में शादी के दौरान वह पत्रिका बांटने के लिए नवनीत टावर गए थे। इसी दौरान कोई उनकी बाइक चुरा ले गया था। उन्होंने पलासिया थाने में शिकायत भी की थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने केवल कंट्रोल रूम से प्रसारण करवा दिया था। एफआईआर दर्ज नहीं की थी।

