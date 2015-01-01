पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

एजुकेशन हब इंदौर में कोरोना इफेक्ट:23% घटे एडमिशन; पिछले साल 1 लाख हुए थे, इस बार 68 हजार ही

दिनेश जोशी | इंदौर40 मिनट पहले
  • सरकारी कॉलेजों में 15% ज्यादा, निजी कॉलेजों में 56% कम हुए प्रवेश

कोरोना संकट के चलते कॉलेजों में एडमिशन की संख्या 32% तक घट गई है। सबसे बड़ा नुकसान निजी कॉलेजों को हुआ है। इंदौर संभाग में पिछले साल परंपरागत कोर्स में हुए एडमिशन की तुलना में इस साल सिर्फ 68 प्रतिशत एडमिशन हुए हैं। एजुकेशन हब इंदौर में पिछले साल बीकॉम, बीए और बीएससी जैसे परंपरागत कोर्स में 85 हजार 200 प्रवेश हुए थे।

जबकि बीबीए में 3 हजार 900 और एमकॉम, एमए, एमएससी जैसे पीजी कोर्स में 11 हजार 400 प्रवेश हुए थे। इस तरह कुल 1 लाख के आसपास एडमिशन हुए थे। जबकि इस साल परंपरागत यूजी-पीजी कोर्स में अब तक 68 हजार प्रवेश हुए हैं। यानी पिछले साल से करीब 32 हजार प्रवेश कम हुए हैं।

बाहरी छात्र नहीं आए... सरकारी कॉलेजों में 18 फीसदी ज्यादा, निजी में 45 फीसदी कम प्रवेश

पिछले साल इंदौर के 69 सरकारी कॉलेजों में 33 हजार एडमिशन हुए थे। इस साल यह 38 हजार पर पहुंच गया है। यह 15 फीसदी ज्यादा है। जबकि पिछले साल निजी कॉलेजों में ऑफलाइन-ऑनलाइन मिलाकर लगभग 68 हजार एडमिशन हुए थे।

जबकि इस साल अभी तक महज 30 हजार प्रवेश हुए हैं। शिक्षाविद डॉ. वीके चतुर्वेदी कहते हैं हर साल सबसे ज्यादा प्रवेश इंदौर में ही होते हैं। कोरोना के कारण ज्यादातर अभिभावकों ने पढ़ाई के लिए बच्चों को बाहर नहीं भेजा, इसलिए इस साल बाहरी एडमिशन घट गए।

शिक्षाविद डॉ. रमेश मंगल कहते हैं कि इस साल कोरोना के अलावा आर्थिक परेशानी भी बड़ा कारण रहा। ऑनलाइन पढ़ाई ही होने से छात्रों में महंगी फीस देकर इंदौर में प्रवेश लेने के कारण अपने ही जिले के कॉलेज में प्रवेश लिया।

इसलिए घटे एडमिशन

पिछले साल 40% छात्र शहर के बाहर अन्य जिलों थे। इस बार यह संख्या आधी भी रही।

सरकारी कॉलेजों में महज 1 हजार रुपए फीस देकर ही एडमिशन हुए। जबकि निजी कॉलेजों में कम से कम 25 से 50 % फीस ली गई।

कोरोना संकट के कारण आर्थिक मंदी का असर दिखा। इसके कारण महंगी फीस वाले कॉलेजों में प्रवेश घट गए।

इस साल 90% कॉलेजों में नए कोर्स शुरू नहीं किए गए।

कोरोना संकट के कारण अन्य जिलों और अन्य राज्यों के छात्र ट्रेन-बस सेवा प्रभावित रहने के कारण नहीं आ सकें।

1610 सीटें बढ़ी थीं.. सरकारी कॉलेजों में 15 से 20 फीसदी सीटें बढ़ाईं, सभी भर गईं

इस साल होलकर साइंस सहित संभाग के तमाम बड़े कॉलेजों में इस साल 15 से 20 प्रतिशत तक सीटें बढ़ाई गईं और सारी भर भी गईं। होलकर कॉलेज में ही इस साल 1610 सीटों का इजाफा हुआ। 4550 सीटें हो गई हैं। यह संख्या पहले 2940 थी। ओल्ड जीडीसी (शासकीय माता जीजा बाई गर्ल्स डिग्री कॉलेज) में भी इस साल यूजी की 426 और पीजी की 175 सीटों का इजाफा हुआ है।

सारी सीटें भर गई हैं। यहां यूजी की पहले 2700 और पीजी की 900 सीटें थीं। जीएसीसी ( अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी कला एवं वाणिज्य महाविद्यालय) में भी यूजी की 386 और पीजी की 226 सीटों में बढ़ोतरी की है।

