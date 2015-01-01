पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ठगी:बीमा पॉलिसी रिन्यू कराने का झांसा देकर रिटायर्ड अधिकारी से भी ठगे 25 लाख

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • दिल्ली के बदमाशों के तार जामताड़ा से जुड़े, आरोपी 27 तक रिमांड में

बीमा पॉलिसी रिन्यू कराने का झांसा देकर ठगी करने वाले बदमाशों का जामताड़ा से कनेक्शन मिला है। ये लोग ठगी के पैसे पहले जामताड़ा के बदमाशों के खातों में डालते थे। फिर वहां के बदमाश कमीशन काटकर बाकी रुपए इनके खाते में डाल देते थे। बदमाशों ने राजगढ़ के बिजली कंपनी के रिटायर्ड अधिकारी से भी 25 लाख की ठगी की थी।

साइबर सेल एसपी जितेंद्र सिंह के मुताबिक, बदमाश प्रदीप प्रसाद, सुमित मलिक और आत्मदेव सिंह से रजिस्टर मिला है। उसमें गिरोह के सरगना प्रदीप प्रसाद ने सीनियर सिटीजन को ठगने के बाद उनका रिकॉर्ड रखा हुआ है। आरोपी प्रदीप प्रसाद ने बताया कि उसने राजगढ़ (धार) के रहने वाले रिटायर्ड अधिकारी मोहनलाल दुबे से भी 25 लाख रुपए ठगे थे।

दुबे ने पत्नी के नाम पर एलआईसी की पॉलिसी कराई थी, जो लैप्स हो गई थी। उसके बाद आरोपियों ने उन्हें बीमा कंपनी का अधिकारी बनकर टारगेट किया था। प्रदीप ने ये रुपए जामताड़ा के काली घोष नाम के व्यक्ति के खाते में ट्रांसफर किए थे। अभी तीनों आरोपी 27 नवंबर तक पुलिस रिमांड पर हैं।

