इंदौर हाईकोर्ट:7 माह में 25 हजार मामले सुने, 20 हजार का निपटारा भी, रोज हो रही 800 सुनवाई

इंदौर19 मिनट पहले
इंदौर हाईकोर्ट
  • न गवाह रूबरू, न वकील हाजिर, न फाइलों की दौड़
  • वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से अब सामान्य दिनों की तरह होने लगी सुनवाई

कोरोना काल के बीच हाई कोर्ट में वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से सुनवाई ने न्याय को और सुलभ बना दिया है। हाई कोर्ट की इंदौर खंडपीठ में 1 अप्रैल से 30 अक्टूबर तक के 215 दिनों में से 125 दिन काम हुआ है। 89 दिन अवकाश के बावजूद 25 हजार मामले सुने गए, जिनमें से 20 हजार का निपटारा भी हो गया है। 24 मार्च को लॉक डाउन के बाद अप्रैल में यह सिस्टम शुरू हुआ था।

अप्रैल और मई में 25 से 30 केस ही सुने जा रहे थे, लेकिन अब रोज करीब 800 केस की सुनवाई हो रही है। हर दिन 5 से 6 घंटे सुनवाई चल रही है, कई बार बिना लंच ब्रेक के भी काम चल रहा है। हालांकि अपील के मामले कम सुन पा रहे हैं। रजिस्ट्रार अनिल वर्मा कहते हैं कि नए सिस्टम को स्थापित करने में स्टाफ की महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका है। पहले सेट प्रस्तुत करने सहित कुछ काम ऐसे थे, जो वकील करते थे, लेकिन अब स्टाफ कर रहा है।

कागजों से मिली मुक्ति: पक्षकारों को 1500 रु. तक का फायदा

अधिवक्ता आनंद अग्रवाल के मुताबिक पहले याचिका दायर करने के लिए कई तरह के दस्तावेजों की फोटो काॅपी कराना होती थी। टाइपिंग वगैरह मिलाकर 1500 रुपए तक खर्च हो जाते थे। अब एक सेट पीडीएफ में बनाकर अपलोड करने से ही काम पूरा हो जाता है। वकीलों काे याचिका दायर करने के लिए कोर्ट नहीं जाना पड़ रहा है। नए वकीलों को भी अपनी बात रखने में आसानी हो रही है।

उपस्थिति टाल नहीं पा रहे अफसर

कई मामलों में भोपाल से अफसरों को इंदौर आना पड़ता था। इसमें काफी समय व पैसा खर्च होता था। हाल ही में सांवेर रोड स्थित नई जेल पूरा करने के मामले में प्रमुख सचिव वित्त व गृह विभाग, आम सड़क से निजी गेट हटाने के मामले में कलेक्टर वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से उपस्थित हुए।

कोरोना से पहले जैसी स्थिति बन रही

अधिवक्ता मनीष यादव के मुताबिक कोरोना काल के पहले कुल 15 सौ तक प्रकरण लगते थे। अभी इनकी संख्या 800 तक जा रही है। यह संख्या धीरे-धीरे बढ़ती जा रही है। कोरोना काल से पहले जैसी सुनवाई होती थी उसके करीब ही इस सिस्टम से सुनवाई हो रही है।

तय तारीख पर ही आ रही केस डायरी

अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता पुष्य मित्र भार्गव के मुताबिक नए सिस्टम में बड़ा बदलाव जवाब पेश करने में हुआ है। अब जमानत, अग्रिम जमानत के मामले में केस डायरी पीडीएफ या पेन ड्राइव से तय तारीख पर ही पहुंच रही है। पहले पुलिसकर्मी केस डायरी लाता था, जिसमें समय लगता था। रिट पिटिशन के मामलों में भी समय पर जवाब पेश हो रहे हैं।

खासगी ट्रस्ट से हनी ट्रेप तक सब सुने

हनीट्रैप को लेकर दायर चार जनहित याचिकाएं, खासगी ट्रस्ट के द्वारा संपत्ति बेचने, 300 के लगभग चाय- किराना व्यापारियों की लीज निरस्ती, हनी ट्रैप के आरोपियों की जमानत, भू-माफियाओं की जमानत के मामले वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग से आसानी से निपट गए।

