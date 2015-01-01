पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:रॉन्ग साइड से आए बीएमडब्ल्यू कार सवार 3 लड़कों ने कंपनी के अधिकारी को धमकाया

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
रॉन्ग साइड चल रहे बीएमडब्ल्यू कार सवार तीन नाबालिग लड़कों को जब शालीमार टाउनशिप में रहने वाले एक इवेंट कंपनी के वाइस प्रेसिडेंट ने समझाइश दी तो लड़के रॉड लेकर मारपीट करने उनके घर पहुंच गए। मामले में वाइस प्रेसिडेंट अभिषेक साहू ने तीनों के खिलाफ लसूड़िया थाने में शिकायत की है।

अभिषेक ने बताया कि लड़के नशे में थे। उन्होंने मेरी गाड़ी नंबर के आधार पर घर का पता तक निकाल लिया। लोहे की रॉड लेकर गाड़ी फोड़ने आ गए। गार्ड को अपना फोन नंबर दिया और मुझसे बात करने का मैसेज भी छोड़ा। गार्ड से पता चला लड़के भी शालीमार टाउनशिप में ही रहते हैं। फोन पर बात होते ही तीनों फिर मुझसे लड़ने आ गए। घर आकर 80 वर्षीय पिता के साथ गाली गलौज की और मारपीट करने की धमकी दी।

