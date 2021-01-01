पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

राशन माफिया:दहीगुड़े से जुड़ी 3 संस्थाओं ने भी किया 21 लाख का गबन, लेकिन रासुका से अब तक मुक्त

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
राशन घोटाले के तीसरे आरोपी प्रमोद दहीगुड़े अब तक रासुका से मुक्त है। - Dainik Bhaskar
राशन घोटाले के तीसरे आरोपी प्रमोद दहीगुड़े अब तक रासुका से मुक्त है।

राशन माफिया द्वारा गरीबों के अनाज में किए गए 80 लाख के घोटाले में पुलिस व जिला प्रशासन अभी तक केवल भरत व श्याम दवे पर ही रासुका की कार्रवाई कर सके हैं, जबकि इसमें पहले बताए गए घोटाले के तीसरे आरोपी प्रमोद दहीगुड़े अब तक रासुका से मुक्त है। बताया जा रहा है कि इसका एक बड़ा कारण दहीगुड़े का संघ से जुड़ा होना है। इसके चलते जिला प्रशासन ने भले ही पहले रासुका के लिए दहीगुड़े का भी नाम बोल दिया, लेकिन बाद में बैकफुट पर आ गया है।

दहीगुड़े इस घोटाले में बंद की गई जोशी मोहल्ला स्थित स्वदेश व प्रियदर्शनी महिला संस्था व समाजवादी इंदिरा नगर स्थित संस्था गौड़ भंडार में राशन विक्रेता के पद पर था। इस घोटाले में इन संस्थाओं से कुल 21 लाख रुपए का घोटाला हुआ है। इन संस्थाओं ने कुल 13 हजार 756 गरीब हितग्राहियों के अनाज का हक मारा है। दहीगुड़े पर थाना छत्रीपुरा में दो एफआईआर भी दर्ज हुई है।

30 से अधिक संपत्तियों की मिली जानकारी
उधर राशन घोटाले के सभी 31 आरोपियों की संपत्ति की जानकारी प्रशासन ने जुटा ली है। कलेक्टर सिंह ने बताया कि अपर कलेक्टर अभय बेडेकर द्वारा इन संपत्तियों की वैधानिकता की जांच की जा रही है। इसमें नगर निगम, टीएंडसीपी भी लगा हुआ है। एक-दो दिन में यह हो जाएगा। इसके बाद सीएम के आदेशानुसार संपत्ति जब्त कर घोटाले की राशि की वसूली होगी।

और भी लोगों की भूमिका जांच रहे, सब पर एक साथ रासुका लगाएंगे
दहीगुड़े पर भी रासुका का विचार था। जब दवे की जांच की तो इसमें उसके परिवार के कई अन्य सदस्य भी सक्रिय निकले, जिन पर एफआईआर की है, इसलिए अभी दहीगुड़े पर रासुका को लंबित रख दिया, क्योंकि करना होगा तो फिर दवे परिवार के अन्य सदस्यों के साथ सभी पर कार्रवाई होगी।
- मनीष सिंह, कलेक्टर

