दोस्त निकला दगाबाज:कलेक्शन एजेंट को दी लिफ्ट, दूसरी तरफ क्रिमिनल दोस्तों से करवा दी 3 लाख की लूट, फिर फरियादी बनकर थाने भी पहुंचा

इंदौर15 मिनट पहले
  • दो साल पहले हत्या करने वाली गैंग के साथ आदतन अपराधी भी शामिल

एमओजी लाइन में शुक्रवार रात को हुई सनसनीखेज लूट का पुलिस ने 18 घंटे में खुलासा कर दिया है। लूट करने वाला कोई और नहीं बल्कि फरियादी का ही साथी निकला, जो खुद लिफ्ट लेकर साथी को घर छोड़ने जा रहा था। वहीं दूसरी तऱफ उसने अपने क्रिमिनल दोस्तों को साजिश में ​​​​​​ शामिल कर रास्ते में पहले से खड़ा करवा लिया। उसी के सामने बदमाशों ने दोस्त को पीटा औऱ लूटा। फिर आऱोपी खुद पुलिस के पास फरियाद लेकर पहुंच गया। पुलिस ने तीन आऱोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है, जबकि दो बदमाश फरार हैं।

पश्चिम एसपी महेशचंद्र जैन के अनुसार शुक्रवार रात को दोस्त अभिषेक की बाइक पर घर लौट रहे कमल पिता मूलचंद प्रजापति निवासी लक्ष्मी नगर, सिरपुर के साथ अचानक लूट हो गई। कमल ने पुलिस को बताया कि वह बर्तन बाजार में राजेश लड्डा की दुकान पर काम करता है। दुकान से बड़वानी, धार सहित कई इलाकों में माल जाता है। महीने में 4-5 बार वह कलेक्शन करने चला जाता है। शुक्रवार को भी वह हरदा से दुकान के पैसे कलेक्शन करके लाया था। वह नवलखा उतरा जहां साथी अभिषेक के साथ उसकी एक्टिवा पर बैठकर जा रहा था, तभी एमओजी लाइन में जूपिटर से आए तीन बदमाशों ने उन्हें ओवरटेक कर रोका। अचानक मारपीट शुरू कर दी। फिर कमल का बैग छीनकर भाग गए। दोनों ने पुलिस को फोन लगाया और जानकारी दी। पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की। घटना स्थल पर एएसपी राजेश व्यास औऱ टीआई पवन सिंघल पहुंचे।

टीआई पवन सिंघल ने बताया कि शंका हो रही थी कि आखिर कमल के पास पैसे हैं ये किसको पता हो सकता है। शक अभिषेक पर गया। अगले दिन पता चल गया कि अभिषेक को काफी रुपया कर्जा देना है। वह कमल के साथ ही दुकान पर काम करता है। घटना वाले दिन वह कमल को लिफ्ट देने क्यों गया यह समझ से परे था। इसके बाद अभिषेक से सख्ती की तो वह टूट गया। उसने कबूला कि लूट उसी ने करवाई है। उसने अपने दोस्त मोहित बिजोलिया को बताया कि कमल हमेशा कलेक्शन कर 5-6 लाख रुपए लाता है। रात में दुकान नहीं जाता है, बल्कि सुबह कलेक्शन पहुंचाता है। उसे रास्ते में लूट सकते हैं। इस प्लान के बाद मोहित ने अपने दोस्त रितिक बाघमारे, कालू वालेकर और दीपक दवे को शामिल किया। मोहित लूटने खुद नहीं आया, बाकी तीनों को भेज दिया। इस गैंग का मास्टर माइंड रितिक बना। उसने लूट के बाद 2 लाख रुपए मोहित के घर रखवाए जबकि 1 लाख रुपए लेकर कालू औऱ दीपक भाग गए।

नाबालिग थे जब कर चुके हैं हत्या
रितिक और उसके साथी नाबालिग काल में एक युवक की हत्या कर चुके हैं। दो साल पहले अनंत चतुर्दशी के पहले निकले एक जुलूस के दौरान घूरने की बात को लेकर आरोपियों ने एक युवक की हत्या कर दी थी। नाबालिग होने के कारण इन्हें जल्दी जमानत मिल गई और फिर से ये वारदातें करने लगे।

