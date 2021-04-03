पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • 3 Surveys In 25 Years For Gauge Conversion In Ghat Section Next To Mhow, Work Has Not Started Yet

असुविधा के लिए खेद है:महू के आगे घाट सेक्शन में गेज कन्वर्जन के लिए 25 साल में 3 सर्वे, काम अब तक शुरू नहीं हुआ

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
इंदौर-महू-खंडवा गेज कन्वर्जन के सर्वे की शुरुआत जनवरी-1996 में तत्कालीन रेल राज्यमंत्री सुरेश कलमाड़ी ने की थी। - Dainik Bhaskar
इंदौर-महू-खंडवा गेज कन्वर्जन के सर्वे की शुरुआत जनवरी-1996 में तत्कालीन रेल राज्यमंत्री सुरेश कलमाड़ी ने की थी।
  • 70 किमी कम हो जाएगी इंदौर-मुंबई की दूरी, 170 किमी तक कम हो जाएगी उत्तर-दक्षिण के बीच ट्रेनों की दूरी
  • 140 फीसदी दबाव है दिल्ली-मुंबई लाइन पर, यह दबाव भी कम होगा

रेलवे के जिस प्रोजेक्ट से इंदौर-मुंबई की दूरी 70 किमी, उत्तर-दक्षिण के बीच ट्रेनों की दूरी 170 किमी तक कम हो जाएगी, उस प्रोजेक्ट को रेलवे कितनी गंभीरता से ले रहा, इसका उदाहरण है महू-खंडवा-अकोला गेज कन्वर्जन का काम। महू के आगे घाट सेक्शन में गेज कन्वर्जन के लिए रेलवे 25 साल में तीन बार सर्वे करवा चुका।

प्लानिंग हुई। अलाइनमेंट बदला, लेकिन काम अब तक शुरू नहीं हुआ। इंदौर-महू-खंडवा गेज कन्वर्जन के सर्वे की शुरुआत जनवरी-1996 में तत्कालीन रेल राज्यमंत्री सुरेश कलमाड़ी ने की थी। इस सेक्शन में सबसे महत्वपूर्ण काम महू के आगे घाट सेक्शन (पातालपानी-कालाकुंड, चोरल-मुख्तियारा-बलवाड़ा) का है। तीन बार अलाइनमेंट बदलने के बाद भी मामला प्रक्रिया में ही है।

हम आज भी उज्जैन, नागदा-रतलाम और खंडवा पर निर्भर

इंदौर आज भी ट्रेनों और कनेक्टिविटी को लेकर उज्जैन, नागदा-रतलाम, खंडवा या भोपाल स्टेशन पर निर्भर हैं। जयपुर से होकर दक्षिण भारत जाने वाली ट्रेनें मिल जाती हैं, वहीं, नागदा-रतलाम से दिल्ली-मुंबई और खंडवा या भोपाल स्टेशन से उत्तर-दक्षिण की ओर जाने वाली ट्रेनें सीधी और आसानी से मिल जाती हैं। रतलाम, खंडवा-भोपाल स्टेशन से अप-डाउन में लॉकडाउन के पहले 100 से ज्यादा ट्रेनें चलती थीं। रेलवे पैसेंजर एमीनिटीज कमेटी के पूर्व सदस्य नागेश नामजोशी के अनुसार रेलवे यदि इंदौर से जुड़े प्रोजेक्ट की गंभीरता को समझता तो आज यह स्थिति ही नहीं होती।

इंदौर-दाहोद प्रोजेक्ट : पूरा हो तो हम सीधे गुजरात से कनेक्ट हो जाएंगे
इंदौर-दाहोद प्रोजेक्ट में टिही तक का काम हो चुका। आगे टनल का आधा काम हो गया है। यदि इस काम को दोबारा शुरू कर कनेक्टिविटी धार तक हो जाए तो भी फायदा होगा, क्योंकि छोटा उदयपुर-धार लाइन में आलीराजपुर के आगे तक काम हो गया है। रेलवे के एक अधिकारी के अनुसार यदि तेजी से इस प्रोजेक्ट पर काम होता है तो दो साल में इंदौर-दाहोद प्रोजेक्ट में धार तक की कनेक्टिविटी हो जाएगी। टिही से आगे धार तक बहुत ज्यादा परेशानी नहीं है। यदि लाइन बन गई तो वडोदरा की कनेक्टिविटी आसान हो जाएगी।

महाजन : रेलवे लगातार प्रोजेक्ट की अनदेखी कर रहा
पूर्व लोकसभा स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन ने कहा दो साल से पश्चिम रेलवे के अधिकारी अनदेखी कर रहे हैं। इसे लेकर रेल मंत्री पीयूष गोयल को पत्र भी लिखा है। इंदौर से जुड़े सभी रेल प्रोजेक्ट जल्द पूरे होने चाहिए। इंदौर-दाहोद, महू-सनावद-खंडवा गेज कन्वर्जन पर काम दोबारा शुरू कर रेलवे जल्द काम पूरा करे।

सांसद : रेल मंत्री से मिलकर काम जल्द पूरा करवाएंगे
सांसद शंकर लालवानी ने कहा इंदौर से जुड़े सभी प्रोजेक्ट पर दोबारा काम शुरू हो। जल्द से जल्द प्रोजेक्ट पूरे हो, इसे लेकर रेल मंत्री से मिलेंगे। उन्होंने कहा पश्चिम रेलवे के जीएम को भी कहा गया कि किसी भी परियोजना का काम किसी स्थिति में बंद नहीं हो। महू-सनावद गेज कन्वर्जन को युद्ध स्तर पर पूरा किया जाए।

