सफलता:4 लाख ने दी एनडीए परीक्षा, 413 चयनित, इनमें शहर के आदित्य भी

आदित्य

राष्ट्रीय रक्षा अकादमी (एनडीए) परीक्षा में शहर के आदित्य प्रताप सिंह चौहान ने भी सफलता हासिल की है। सितंबर 2019 में हुई परीक्षा में देशभर से चार लाख प्रतिभागी शामिल हुए थे। एसएसबी साक्षात्कार के बाद 413 चयनित हुए। पिता और दादा की तरह पुलिस के बजाय आदित्य ने सेना में जाना चुना। पिता महेंद्र प्रताप सिंह चौहान वर्तमान में शहर के तुकोगंज थाना में पदस्थ हैं।

मां वीना चौहान गृहिणी हैं। आदित्य ने पहले प्रयास में ही यह सफलता हासिल की है। आदित्य ने बताया, बचपन से खेलों में रुचि रही है। नेशनल लेवल तक बास्केटबॉल खेला। पापा चाहते थे कि मैं पढ़ूं। सेना ही एक ऐसी जगह है, जहां मुझे दोनों मिलेंगे। चूंकि 12वीं के बाद ही चयन हुआ है, इसलिए पहले तीन साल तक बेंगलुरु में बीटेक करना होगा। इस दौरान नेवी ट्रेनिंग भी जारी रहेगी।

बीटेक का आखिरी साल केरल में पूरा करना होगा। इसके बाद मैं नेवी की एग्जीक्यूटिव ब्रांच में जाऊंगा। आदित्य को ट्रेनिंग देने वाले रिटायर्ड कर्नल निखिल दीवानजी के मुताबिक, दशमलव एक फीसदी लोग ही इसमें सफलता हासिल कर पाते हैं। लिखित परीक्षा के बाद पांच दिनों तक चलने वाले एसएसबी साक्षात्कार में प्रतिभागी को शारीरिक और मानसिक रूप से कई बार परखा जाता है।

