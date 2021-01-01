पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  4 Victims Got One And A Half Thousand Square Feet Plot After 25 Years, 30 Victims Still Left

शास. कर्मचारी गृह निर्माण संस्था:4 पीड़ितों को 25 साल बाद मिले डेढ़-डेढ़ हजार वर्गफीट के प्लॉट, 30 पीड़ित अभी भी बाकी

इंदौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 400 लोगों को प्लॉट पहले ही मिल चुके हैं

शासकीय कर्मचारी गृह निर्माण संस्था के 25 साल से परेशान चार पीड़ितों को करीब ढाई करोड़ के भूखंड जिला प्रशासन ने दिलवा दिए। इन प्लॉटों के पीड़ित मनीष चौहान, कैलाश मिश्रीलाल, निर्मला देवी और ललित पवार के नाम रजिस्ट्री हो गई है।

पीड़ितों ने बताया इस संस्था में सरकारी कर्मचारी ही सदस्य होते हैं। 400 लोगों को प्लॉट पहले ही मिल चुके, लेकिन बाद में कुछ लोगों ने हेराफेरी की थी, तभी से पीड़ित परेशान थे। कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह से मिले तो उन्होंने अपर कलेक्टर डॉ. अभय बेडेकर को कार्रवाई के लिए कहा था। इस पर सभी स्तरों से भूखंडों को तलाशा तो चार प्लॉट मिले, जो वरीयता के आधार पर सदस्यों को दिए गए। बिचौली एरिया में स्थित श्री मंगल नगर में ये प्लॉट 1500-1500 वर्गफीट के हैं, एक प्लॉट की मौजूदा बाजार कीमत करीब 60 लाख रुपए है। अभी भी 30 पीड़ितों को प्लॉट मिलना बाकी है। इसके लिए पीड़ितों ने प्रशासन से मदद मांगी है। संस्था के पास डेढ़ एकड़ जमीन है। करीब पांच एकड़ जमीन आईडीए की स्कीम में अधिग्रहित है।

