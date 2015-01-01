पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

त्योहार के पहले आयकर का तोहफा:440 करोड़ रुपए का रिफंड दिया; इंदौर रीजन में 795 करोड़ का टैक्स कलेक्शन

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

(संजय गुप्ता) त्योहारी सीजन में आयकर विभाग ने इंदौर रीजन के करीब साढ़े तीन लाख करदाताओं को 440 करोड़ रुपए का रिफंड दिया है। यह राशि उनके खाते में भी पहुंच गई है। इसमें व्यक्तिगत करदाताओं के हिस्से 150 करोड़ तो कॉरपोरेट कंपनियाें के खाते में 290 करोड़ रुपए आए हैं। माना जा रहा है कि दिवाली के पहले इतनी राशि लोगों के पास आने से गोल्ड, रियल एस्टेट में निवेश और बाजार में त्योहारी खरीदी बढ़ेगी। अप्रैल से अब तक की इस बड़ी राशि के मिलने से कई कंपनियों के सामने दिवाली बोनस बांटने का संकट भी हल हो गया है। विशेषज्ञों का कहना है कि यह राशि बाजार को रफ्तार देगी और आने वाले दिनों में अर्थव्यवस्था पर सकारात्मक प्रभाव दिखेगा।

रिफंड के कारण नेट टैक्स कलेक्शन कम
2020-21 के दौरान विभाग ने इंदौर रीजन में 795 करोड़ रुपए का टैक्स कलेक्शन किया और 440 करोड़ रुपए रिफंड के लौटाए। इससे विभाग के पास नेट कलेक्शन रिफंड से भी कम यानी सिर्फ 355 करोड़ रुपए बचा है। फिर भी अफसरों के आदेश हैं कि किसी का रिफंड लंबित नहीं रखा जाए। रीजन में हर साल 10 लाख से ज्यादा करदाता रिटर्न फाइल करते हैं, जिसमें 7 लाख शहर के हैं। इनसे ढाई हजार करोड़ का टैक्स कलेक्शन होता है।

देश में 1.29 लाख करोड़ का रिफंड हुआ
पूरे देश का आंकड़ा देखें तो 39.49 लाख करदाताओं के एक लाख 29 हजार करोड़ रुपए रिफंड हुए हैं। व्यक्तिगत 37 लाख 55 हजार करदाताओं के पास 34 हजार 820 करोड़ का रिफंड आया तो 1.93 लाख कॉरपोरेट ग्रुप के पास 94 हजार करोड़ का रिफंड आया।

