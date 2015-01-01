पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  48 Hours After Leaving The Child, There Is No Clue Of The Girl, The Police Is Still Involved In Route Mapping

पुलिस का खुफिया तंत्र फेल:बच्चा छोड़ने के 48 घंटे बाद भी युवती का सुराग नहीं, पुलिस अब अभी रूट मैपिंग में ही उलझी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
एमवाय अस्पताल से बच्चा चुराने के छठे दिन शुक्रवार को युवती संयोगितागंज थाना परिसर में बच्चा वापस छोड़ गई। पुलिस के खुफिया तंत्र को दूसरे दिन शनिवार को भी पता नहीं चला कि युवती कहां से कैसे आई और बच्चा छोड़कर चली गई। पुलिस अब अभी रूट मैपिंग में ही उलझी है। सीसीटीवी फुटेज से भी पुलिस को युवती के चेहरे की कोई जानकारी नहीं लगी है।

सिर्फ कद-काठी के आधार पर उसकी उम्र 28 से 35 वर्ष का अंदेशा जता रही है। युवती तक पहुंचने के लिए पुलिस का कोई ह्यूमन इंटेलिजेंस सक्रिय नहीं दिख रहा। उसे तलाशने के लिए पुलिस सिर्फ टेक्नोलॉजी के सहारे ही आगे बढ़ रही है।

संयोगितागंज सीएसपी पूर्ति तिवारी ने बताया युवती की तलाश में थाने तक आने के एक किमी के रेडियस में हर संस्थान व दुकानों के कैमरे हम खंगाल रहे हैं। उसके थाने के पीछे से जाने वाली गली से लेकर शहर के हर मुख्य मार्ग व छोटे मार्गों की रूट मैपिंग कर उसके आने का पता लगा रहे हैं। कई जगह फुटेज हैं पर टेक्निकल समस्या के कारण मिल नहीं पा रहे। युवती शुक्रवार सुबह 6.30 से 7 बजे के बीच आई थी।

