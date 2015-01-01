पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बच्चा चोरी मामला:5 दिन का हुआ चोरी गया बच्चा; पुलिस, क्राइम ब्रांच, साइबर के बाद अब एसटीएफ जांच में जुटी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
एमवायएच में पहले से होती ऐसी सख्ती तो मां से नहीं बिछड़ता बेटा
  • 120 घंटे बाद भी मासूम को खोज न सके, जांच एजेंसियां ही बदल रही पुलिस
  • जिस युवक को संदिग्ध माना, वह बोला- भतीजी को देखने आया था

एमवायएच से बच्चा चोरी करने वाली युवती की तलाश में संयोगितागंज पुलिस, क्राइम ब्रांच और साइबर सेल के बाद अब एसटीएफ भी जुट गई है। 15 लोगों की टीम लेकर पहुंचे टीआई ने हर बिंदु को खंगालने की कोशिश की।

कई कैमरे देखे और पूरे घटनास्थल का फिर से मुआयना किया। उधर, फुटेज देखने के बाद संयोगितागंज पुलिस जिस युवक को संदिग्ध मान रही थी, वह भागीरथपुरा का राम पिता मलखान सिंह निकला। उसने कहा कि वह तो हादसे में घायल अपनी भतीजी को देखने आया था।

एमवायएच में गुरुवार सुबह स्पेशल टास्क फोर्स की टीम टीआई एमए सैयद और टीआई ममता कामले के साथ पहुंची। सिक्योरिटी इंचार्ज, डॉक्टर्स व अन्य स्टाफ से चर्चा की। टीम ने यहां की सिक्युरिटी भी जानी औऱ फिर पूरी घटना की जानकारी जुटाई। बताया जाता है मामले को प्रदेश स्तर के अफसरों ने गंभीरता से लिया है। इसलिए हर विंग को इसमें लगाया जा रहा है।

उधर, डीआईजी हरिनारायणाचारी मिश्र ने कहा कि पूरे केस को हाई लेवल पर ऑपरेट किया जा रहा है। सीएसपी स्तर की अफसर जांच में जुटी है। साथ ही क्राइम ब्रांच, संयोगितागंज थाना और साइबर की 50 से ज्यादा लोगों की टीम इसमें जुटी है। हर टीम के पास अलग-अलग दायित्व है।

10 साल में एमवाय अस्पताल से नौकरी छोड़कर गए स्टाफ से भी होगी पूछताछ

संयोगितागंज सीएसपी पूर्ति तिवारी ने बताया एमवायएच प्रशासन से उन लोगों की सूची मांगी है, जो 10 साल में नौकरी छोड़कर गए हैं। सभी को कॉल करके थाने बुलाया जाएगा। उनका वर्तमान वर्किंग स्टेटस भी जानेंगे, क्योंकि बच्चा चोरी में अस्पताल से जुड़े व्यक्ति पर भी शंका है।

वहीं एमवायएच में घटना के दौरान दो दिन तक ड्यूटी करने वाले स्टाफ की भी जानकारी मांगी है। एक टीम महिला की गाड़ी के नंबर की सीरीज के आधार पर हर संभावित नंबर का पता लेकर उसकी जानकारी जुटा रही है।

सायबर सेल के 8-10 लोगों की टीम एमवायएच और आसपास के 10 से ज्यादा मोबाइल टॉवर्स से संपर्क में आए लाखों लोगों के नंबर सर्च कर रही है। 3 घंटे तक हर टॉवर की हिस्ट्री निकाली गई है। अफसरों का कहना है कि लिस्ट भले ही लंबी है, लेकिन इससे आरोपी तक पहुंचने में मदद मिल सकती है।

फुटेज ही बार-बार देख रही पुलिस, जिन्हें संदिग्ध माना, उनका घटना से लेना-देना नहीं

पुलिस की जांच बार-बार सीसीटीवी फुटेज पर आकर ही टिक रही है। अब तक जो लोग फुटेज में संदिग्ध नजर आए, घटना से उनका कोई कनेक्शन साबित नहीं हुआ। ढक्कनवाला कुआं पर युवती की गाड़ी के पास जो युवक दिखा, वह राहगीर निकला। गैराज वाला ने सिर्फ प्लग बदला था। वहीं एमवाय में जो युवक दिखा, वह अपनी घायल भतीजी को देखने अस्पताल पहुंचा था।

जांच समिति ने सुरक्षाकर्मी सहित 11 लोगों के बयान लिए

एमवायएच प्रशासन द्वारा गठित जांच समिति ने गुरुवार को पहली मंजिल पर ड्यूटी कर रहे डॉक्टर नॉर्थ समेत सुरक्षाकर्मियों के बयान लिए। करीब 11 लोगों के बयान लिए हैं। इसमें यूनिट के कुछ डॉक्टर, वार्ड में ड्यूटी नर्स और सुरक्षाकर्मी शामिल हैं। बुधवार को चार डॉक्टरों के बयान लिए गए थे।

