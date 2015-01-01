पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  50 Thousand Patients In Indore, There Is No Restriction On BJP's Kisan Rally; While 250 People Are Getting Approval To Call For Marriage

कोरोना समर्थन रैल:50 हजार पार इंदौर में मरीज, भाजपा की किसान रैली पर कोई रोक नहीं; जबकि शादी में 250 लोग बुलाने लेना पड़ रही मंजूरी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
किसानों का समर्थन जुटाने भाजपा ने दशहरा मैदान पर हजारों की भीड़ जुटाई 
शहर में बुधवार को कोरोना मरीजों का आंकड़ा 50,332 पर पहुंच गया। कोराना पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए प्रशासन ने आम लोगों पर तमाम पाबंदियां लागू कर रखी हैं। इनमें शादी समारोह में कितने लोग शामिल होंगे कि सूचना थाने पर देने से लेकर बाजार बंद होने का समय, रात का कर्फ्यू, स्कूल-कॉलेज, कोचिंग तक पर पाबंदियां शामिल है।

इसके विपरीत दशहरा मैदान पर हुए भाजपा के किसान सम्मेलन पर किसी तरह की पाबंदी नजर नहीं आई। 22 नवंबर को जारी कलेक्टर के आदेश के अनुसार सभी प्रकार के धरना, प्रदर्शन और रैलियों पर रोक है, उसके बाद भी न सिर्फ इस आयोजन की अनुमति दी गई, बल्कि उसमें कोरोना प्रोटोकाॅल के उल्लंघन पर किसी तरह की कार्रवाई भी नहीं की गई।

सम्मेलन में हजारों की भीड़ थी, लेकिन न सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन किया गया, न ही मास्क का। यहां तक कि मंच पर बैठे नेताओं में से भी ज्यादातर ने मास्क उतार रखे थे। भाजपा ने घोषणा की है कि वह कृषि सुधार कानूनों के समर्थन में प्रदेश से एक लाख ट्रेक्टर पर 4 लाख किसानों को दिल्ली लेकर जाएगी।

  • राहत बस इतनी: रिकवरी दर 97 फीसदी से ज्यादा, मृत्यु दर सबसे कम
  • 416 नए मरीज, 4 की मौत, एक्टिव केस 4434 हुए

बुधवार को शहर में कोरोना के 416 नए मरीज मिले, जबकि चार मरीजों की मौत हो गई। 5021 सैंपल की जांच में 4578 निगेटिव पाए गए। 20 मरीज दोबारा पॉजिटिव पाए गए। एक्टिव मरीजों का आंकड़ा 4434 पर पहुंच गया है। रिकवरी रेट 89.54 फीसदी रहा है। शहर में संक्रमितों का आंकड़ा बढ़कर 50,332 पर पहुंच गया है, वहीं अब तक 826 लोग कोरोना वायरस के कारण अपनी जान गंवा चुके हैं। हालांकि 45072 मरीज कोरोना से ठीक भी हुए हैं। बुधवार को भी 129 लोग विभिन्न कोविड अस्पतालों से कोरोना को हराकर घर लौटे।

अब कांग्रेस विरोध में सम्मेलन करेगी

भाजपा के सम्मेलन के बाद कांग्रेस नेता कृषि बिल के विरोध में किसान सम्मेलन करने की तैयारी कर रहे हैं। पूर्व मंत्री सज्जनसिंह वर्मा और शहर कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष विनय बाकलीवाल ने सम्मेलन की मंजूरी देने पर आपत्ति लेते हुए कहा कि कोरोना संक्रमण से लोग परेशान हैं। ऐसे में बीच शहर में भीड़ एकत्र करने की अनुमति प्रशासन ने कैसे दे दी? अब कांग्रेस भी किसान सम्मेलन कर कृषि बिल का विरोध करेगी।

सीधी बात- सुनील झा, एसडीएम, राऊ

किसान रैली की अनुमति किस आधार पर दी गई?
- कोविड प्रोटोकॉल का पालन करते हुए कार्यक्रम की मंजूरी दी थी।

धारा 144 के तहत रैली, धरना, प्रदर्शन पर तो रोक है?
- खुले मैदान में 50 फीसदी क्षमता के साथ नियम से अनुमति दी है।

प्रोटोकॉल का पालन कराने किसी से निगरानी कराई क्या?
- नगर निगम और ट्रैफिक का अमला वहां मौजूद था।

उल्लंघन पर कार्रवाई होगी?
- यदि कोई शिकायत आती है या अमला रिपोर्ट देता है तो नियमानुसार कार्रवाई करेंगे।

सीधी बात- गौरव रणदिवे, भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष

क्या किसान रैली की अनुमति ली थी?
- हां, जिला प्रशासन से इसके लिए नियमानुसार अनुमति ली थी।

कोरोना के बीच भीड़ जुटाने की क्या जरूरत थी?
- देश के किसान और जनता का मुद्दा था, इसलिए आयोजन हुआ।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग टूटी, उसका जिम्मेदार कौन है?
- हमने कुर्सियां सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के हिसाब से ही लगाई थी।

ये कोरोना काे न्योता नहीं?
- ज्यादा भीड़ व उत्साह में कुछ हुआ होगा। हमने 10 हजार मास्क बांटे, परिसर सैनिटाइज कराया।

किसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे

