दीपपर्व पर रियल एस्टेट से शुभ समाचार:नवंबर में भी हर दिन 500 सौदे 600 करोड़ की संपत्ति बिकी

इंदौर40 मिनट पहले
दिवाली की रात यह तस्वीर राजकुमार ब्रिज क्षेत्र की। फोटो | संदीप जैन
  • आयकर नियम में बदलाव से तैयार मकान और फ्लैट में होंगे अधिक सौदे

रियल एस्टेट सेक्टर कोरोना से उबरकर नई तेजी की ओर जा रहा है। अक्टूबर में इसके पहली बार संकेत मिले थे और पूरे माह में 1100 करोड़ की 10 हजार से अधिक संपत्तियां पूरे जिले में बिकी थीं। अब नवंबर में भी हर दिन 500 से अधिक सौदे हो रहे हैं। अभी तक जिले में 600 करोड़ से ज्यादा की 5900 से ज्यादा संपत्तियां बिक गई हैं। रोज हो रहे सौदों से इस बार भी पंजीयन विभाग उम्मीद कर रहा है कि सौदों की संख्या करीब 11 हजार तक पहुंच सकती है।

शहर में जमकर हुई आतिशबाजी।
शहर में जमकर हुई आतिशबाजी।

इसकी बड़ी वजह केंद्र द्वारा आयकर नियमों में दी गई छूट है। केंद्र ने अब दो करोड़ तक की आवासीय संपत्ति, जिसकी पहली बार रजिस्ट्री हो रही है और ग्राहक सीधे बिल्डर से इसे खरीद रहा है, तो वह यह सौदा अब गाइडलाइन कीमत से 20 फीसदी तक में ले सकता है। अंतर की यह राशि अब उसकी आय में जुड़कर आयकर के दायरे में नहीं आएगी।

