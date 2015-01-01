पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना का कहर जारी:शहर में 582 नए मरीज मिले, 5 की मौत, 4 दिन में बढ़े 2279 केस

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
प्रतीकात्मक फोटो

शहर में मंगलवार को 582 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले, जबकि 5 लोगों की संक्रमण के कारण मौत हो गई। पिछले चार दिनों में ही मरीजों की संख्या 2279 बढ़ गई है, जो अब तक इतने दिनों में मिले मरीजों का सर्वाधिक आंकड़ा है। मंगलवार को कुल 4925 सैंपल की जांच की गई।

इनमें 1927 रैपिड एंटीजन तथा 3239 आरटीपीसीआर टेस्ट शामिल थे, जिनमें से 4295 निगेटिव आए हैं। अब तक 39 हजार 394 लोग कोरोना संक्रमण के शिकार हो चुके हैं, जबकि 35007 ठीक भी हो चुके हैं। नए केसेस बढ़ने से एक्टिव मरीजों की संख्या 3644 पर पहुंच गई है।

