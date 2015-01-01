पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

इंदौर में कोरोना का पलटवार:232 क्षेत्रों में मिले 586 नए पॉजिटिव, एक दिन में अब तक के सबसे ज्यादा मरीज, विजय नगर सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित

इंदौर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कोरोना के मरीज बढ़ने के साथ ही इंदौर की गलियों में इस प्रकार से मास्क बेचे जा रहे हैं।

इंदौर में रविवार को काेराेना ब्लास्ट हुआ। शनिवार को बना रिकाॅर्ड एक दिन बाद ही टूट गया। रविवार रात अभी तक के कोरोना काल में एक दिन में सबसे ज्यादा 586 नए पॉजिटिव मिले, जबकि तीन की जान भी गई। शनिवार को 546 संक्रमित सामने आए थे। लगातार संक्रमितों की संख्या बढ़ने से एक्टिव मरीज एक बार फिर से 3088 पहुंचे गए हैं। नवंबर माह के 22 दिनों में 4033 पॉजिटिव केस सामने आए। इनमें से पिछले पांच दिनों में ही 1624 संक्रमित पाए गए हैं। वहीं, नंवबर महीने में अब तक 53 लोगों की जान गई है।

232 क्षेत्रों से आए मरीज, सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित विजय नगर
रविवार को 232 क्षेत्रों से नए मरीज मिले। सबसे ज्यादा संक्रमित विजयनगर, स्कीम नंबर -74 से मिले। यहां 18 लोगों में संक्रमण मिला। इसके अलावा स्कीम नंबर - 54 में 12, महालक्ष्मी नगर और स्कीम नंबर 78 में 9-9 मरीज मिले। सुदामा नगर, सुखलिया, एरोड्रम थाना, संगम नगर, कनाडिया रोड में 8-8, तिलक नगर, बंगाली चौराहा, साउथ तुकोगंज, जानकी नगर, चोइथराम कैंपस में 7-7, ग्रीन पार्क कॉलोनी, संपत फार्म, स्कीम नंबर 114 और संजीवन नगर में 6-6, खातीवाला टैंक, मनोरमागंज, त्रिवेणी कॉलोनी, गोयल नगर, अग्रवाल नगर, महू और परिचायक नगर में 5-5 मरीज सामने आए हैं। खजराना, नेहरू नगर, नवलखा, प्रेम नगर, नंदा नगर, कंचन बाग, रेस क्रॉस रोड, काटजू कॉलोनी, एयरपोर्ट रोड, वैभव नगर, भगत सिंह नगर, आलोक नगर,बसंत कॉलोनी, शिवालया कॉलोनी, राजेंद्र नगर, चोइथराम अस्पताल, छत्रपति शिवाजी नगर, जावरा कंपाउंड, श्री मंगल नगर, बिचौली मर्दाना और रानी सती गेट में 4-4 मरीज मिले हैं।

अब तक गई 735 की जान
दिवाली से पहले एक से 14 नवंबर के दौरान इंदौर में संक्रमण दर चार फीसदी थी। इस दौरान केवल 1475 मरीज मिले। वहीं, दिवाली के बाद के सात दिनों में संक्रमण की दर नौ फीसदी से ज्यादा हो गई है और 2067 मरीज सामने आ चुके हैं। साथ ही, रिकवरी दर में भी कमी आई है। नवंबर के पहले 14 दिन में नए मरीज सामने आने से ज्यादा डिस्चार्ज किए गए थे। रिकवरी दर 141 फीसदी थी, वहीं दिवाली के बाद यह दर केवल 55 फीसदी रह गई है। जिले में अब तक कोरोना से 735 की जान गई है। वहीं, 38247 संक्रमित मरीजों में से 34424 कोरोना को मात देकर घर लौट चुके हैं। देर रात जांचे गए 5651 सैंपलों में 5024 की रिपोर्ट निगेटिव रही। 39 रिपीट पॉजिटिव मिले। अब तक जिले में 4 लाख 72 हजार 692 टेस्ट किए जा चुके हैं।

