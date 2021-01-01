पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

स्क्रैप पॉलिसी से संकट में आ सकता है उद्योग:इंदौर पर 60 साल पुरानी बाइक का जुनून, यूके से मंगवाते हैं पार्ट्स, उन्हें कैसे हटाएंगे दिल से

इंदौर3 घंटे पहलेलेखक: गौरव शर्मा
एमजी रोड पर ऐसा गैराज जो 45 साल पुराना है। - Dainik Bhaskar
एमजी रोड पर ऐसा गैराज जो 45 साल पुराना है।
  • इंदौर में 20 साल पुराने वाहनों की संख्या करीब 1.25 लाख है

20 साल पुराने वाहनों को सड़कों से ‘स्क्रैप पॉलिसी’ के तहत हटाया जाता है तो सबसे ज्यादा असर उन लोगों पर होगा, जिनका पुराने वाहनों से खास तरह का लगाव है। इंदौर के लोग पुरानी गाड़ियों में बुलेट, जीप, विंटेज कार के काफी शौकीन हैं।

कुछ लोगों पर यह जुनून इस कदर हावी है कि पार्ट्स यूके से बुलवाते हैं। इंदौर गाड़ियों के मॉडिफिकेशन का हब भी है। यहां से न सिर्फ पुरानी गाड़ियां मॉडिफाई होती हैं, बल्कि महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात तक जाती है। पांच दशक पुराने गैराज भी हैं, जहां गाड़ियों को ऑर्डर पर तैयार किया जाता है। एआरटीओ अर्चना मिश्रा के अनुसार इंदौर में रजिस्टर्ड कुल वाहनों में से 20 साल पुराने वाहनों की संख्या करीब 1.25 लाख है।

गैराज संचालक चिंटू चौहान कहते हैं पुरानी बुलेट की मांग नई से ज्यादा है। ओल्ड मॉडल बुलेट इंदौर से महाराष्ट्र सबसे ज्यादा गई। यहां हम वाहनों को तैयार करते हैं। इसके बाद उन्हें बाहर भिजवाया जाता है। एडवोकेट अनुराग बैजल के पास 1961 की बुलेट है।

इसके ओरिजनल पार्ट्स वे लंदन (यूके) से बुलवाते हैं। अब तक पांच लाख रुपए से ज्यादा के पार्ट्स 50 से ज्यादा बार बुलवा चुके हैं। यह गाड़ी उनके पिता अशोक बैजल ने 1961 में खरीदी थी। अनुराग कहते हैं 20 साल पुराने वाहनों को सिर्फ इसलिए बाहर नहीं किया जाए कि वे पुराने हो गए। वाहन के फिटनेस, कंडीशन के आधार पर गाड़ियों को बाहर किया जाए। जो फिटनेस में पास हो, ऐसे वाहनों को बाहर नहीं किया जाना चाहिए।

दो दोस्त, 20 साल से स्कूटर पर साथ घूम रहे

तिलकनगर निवासी मुकुल शुक्ला दोस्त के साथ 20 साल से ज्यादा पुराने स्कूटर पर ही घूमते हैं। यह स्कूटर इनके लिए अपने आप में खास है। परिवार के लोगों ने कई बार कोशिश की कि उसकी जगह नया स्कूटर ले लें, लेकिन वे नहीं मानते। शुक्ला कहते हैं यह स्कूटर अपने आप में उनके लिए खास है।

परिवार की पहली गाड़ी, 1958 का स्कूटर : गोयलनगर के एक घर में कई वाहन, लग्जरी कार के बीच 1958 का लमरेटा स्कूटर भी है। राजेश बंसल कहते हैं ये स्कूटर उनके लिए सबसे खास है। परिवार की यह पहली गाड़ी है। उन्होंने कहा 20 साल पुराने वाहन बंद करने की तैयारी के बाद भले ही एेसे वाहन सड़क पर बंद कर दें लेकिन परिवार के साथ यह गाड़ी हमेशा रहेगी।

45 साल पुराना गैराज, 15 दिन में तैयार कर देते हैं एक गाड़ी

एमजी रोड पर ऐसा ही एक गैराज है 45 साल पुराना। यहां 15 से ज्यादा बुलेट तैयार हैं। संचालक पप्पू चौधरी कहते हैं इनमें से 12 बुलेट पुरानी हैं। इनमें 1962 मॉडल की भी है। वे कहते हैं पुरानी बुलेट की बात ही अलग है। एक गाड़ी को तैयार करने में 15 दिन लगते हैं।

चौधरी ने कहा पुराने वाहनों को बंद करने के बजाय इसके विकल्प पर विचार किया जाना जरूरी है। वहीं, गणेशगंज के गैराज संचालक शेषनारायण त्रिवेदी कहते हैं 45 साल से ज्यादा समय से वे गाड़ियों को मॉडिफाई कर रहे हैं। इंदौर में महाराष्ट्र, गुजरात और अन्य प्रदेशों से भी गाड़ियां मॉडिफाई होने आती हैं।

