सांवेर विधानसभा:लोकतंत्र की लंबी उम्र के लिए कोरोना के बीच सांवेर में 78.01 फीसदी मतदान; पहली बार 98 हजार महिलाओं ने वोट डाले

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
सांवेर-मांगलिया रोड स्थित ब्राह्मण पीपल्या मतदान केंद्र को ग्रामीणों ने अपने खर्च से आदर्श बूथ बनाया। खुद सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए गोले बनाए, टेंट में दो-दो गज की दूरी पर कुर्सियां रख बैठक व्यवस्था की। सभी को टोकन दिए, बारी आने पर बिना कतार वोट डाले। इस केंद्र पर 89.25% वोटिंग हुई।
  • पिछली बार यह आंकड़ा 92 हजार था, कुल 2.10 लाख वोटरों ने डाले वोट
  • अंगुली पर स्याही का चंद्रमा देखने ग्रामीणों ने खुद बनाया आदर्श बूथ

कोरोना संकट के बीच लोकतंत्र की लंबी उम्र के लिए सांवेर विधानसभा के लिए मंगलवार को 78.01 फीसदी मतदाताओं ने वोट डाले। यहां पहली बार 2.10 लाख मतदाताओं ने वोटिंग की। इनमें 98 हजार 121 महिलाओं ने वोट डाले। पिछली बार यह आंकड़ा 92 हजार था। शाम पांच बजे प्रतिशत 74 के पार हो गया था। हर घंटे 20 हजार वोट डले। प्रतिशत 80 से ऊपर जाने की उम्मीद थी, लेकिन अंतिम एक घंटे में सिर्फ 4 फीसदी वोट डले। इसकी वजह बुखार वाले वोटरों के लिए यही समय आरक्षित करना भी रहा। 2018 में 80.43 फीसदी वोटिंग हुई थी। इस बार 2.42 फीसदी मतदान कम हुआ है।

फर्जी वोटर पकड़े, विवाद भी
उधर, तलावली चांदा में किसी बात पर भाजपा और कांग्रेस समर्थकों में विवाद हो गया। पुलिस ने स्थिति संभाली। कालिंदी गोल्ड कॉलोनी में बच्चों को चॉकलेट बांटने पर भाजपा के पूर्व पार्षद सहित 5 पर केस दर्ज हुआ। इंडेक्स अस्पताल के बूथ पर कांग्रेस ने फर्जी वोटिंग का आरोप लगाते हुए हंगामा किया।

2 % की घट-बढ़ ज्यादा नहीं, पर सांवेर में अंतर रहता कम, इसलिए महत्वपूर्ण
चु नाव में कोई भी संकेत तभी मिलता है, जब वोटिंग प्रतिशत में 5 से 10 फीसदी का बदलाव हो। सांवेर में 2013 में 77.71, 2018 में 80 और अब 78% के करीब वोटिंग हुई। तीनों चुनाव में अंतर ज्यादा नहीं है, लेकिन सांवेर के लिए यह महत्वपूर्ण है, क्योंकि यहां हार-जीत का अंतर 3 हजार के आसपास रहता है। 2 या 3 फीसदी वोट कम-ज्यादा होना भी नतीजों तक दोनों दलों को हैरान रखेगा। दूसरा, कोरोना के बावजूद इतनी वाेटिंग के दो अर्थ हैं कि या तो मतदाता उत्साहित हैं या गुस्से में हैं। तीसरा, ये आम चुनाव नहीं उपचुनाव था, इसलिए वोटरों को बूथ तक लाने में कौन दल आगे रहा, किसने प्रचार-प्रसार में बाजी मारी, वह भी हार-जीत तय करने वाला पहलू बनेगा।

हाटपिपल्या- 83% पिछली बार 85.24% हुआ था इसबार -2.24%
एकजुटता दिलाएगी जीत
हमारी जीत सुनिश्चित है। सभी भाजपा कार्यकर्ता और नेताओं ने पूरी एकजुटता के साथ योद्धाओं की तरह काम किया। मतदाताओं ने भी हमारे पक्ष में अद्भुत उत्साह दिखाया।
- तुलसी सिलावट, भाजपा प्रत्याशी

बदनावर- 83% पिछली बार 85.39% हुआ था। इसबार -2.39%
जनसमर्थन हमारे साथ जनता का भारी समर्थन मिला। पुलिस-प्रशासन ने पूरी तरह भाजपा का साथ दिया, लेकिन लोकतंत्र की असली ताकत जनता है जो गद्दारों को घर भेजने का मन बना चुकी थी। -प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू, कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी

