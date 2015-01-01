पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना से बचाव:4 माह में 8949 कारें बिकीं, गत साल से 1123 ज्यादा, पुराने वाहनों की बिक्री भी 26% बढ़ी

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
कार शोरूम में हर दिन बड़ी संख्या में लोग कारों की बुकिंग के लिए पहुंच रहे हैं
  • वाहनों की बिक्री बढ़ी, पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में 45 फीसदी की कमी

(गौरव शर्मा). कोरोना ने ऑटोमोबाइल सेक्टर को स्पीड दे दी है। इसका मुख्य कारण लोगों द्वारा निजी वाहनों का उपयोग ज्यादा करना है। कोरोना से बचाव के लिए पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट से आने-जाने की जगह लोगों ने अपना वाहन (टू-व्हीलर, कार) लेना ज्यादा मुनासिब समझा है।

यही कारण है कि बीते चार महीने (जुलाई से अक्टूबर तक) में 32 हजार 490 नए वाहनों की बिक्री हुई। इनमें 8949 कारें भी बिकी हैं। यानी पिछले साल के इन्हीं चार महीनों की तुलना में 1123 कारें ज्यादा। कुल 25 हजार 585 पुराने (यूज्ड, सेकंड हैंड) वाहन बिके और ट्रांसफर हुए। पिछले साल से यह आंकड़ा भी 5302 ज्यादा रहा। यानी 26 फीसदी की बढ़ोतरी।

आगे क्या... दो माह में 4500 कारों की बुकिंग

आगामी दो माह के लिए 4500 कारों की बुकिंग हो चुकी है। 10 हजार दोपहिया वाहन बिकने का अनुमान है। लोग ऑफिस, बिजनेस के लिए आने-जाने के साथ परिवार की सुरक्षा के लिए निजी वाहन का विकल्प तैयार कर रहे हैं।

आरटीओ जितेंद्रसिंह रघुवंशी ने कहा नए और पुराने वाहनों की बिक्री लगातार बढ़ रही है। स्टाफ को निर्देश दिए हैं कि जिन वाहनों की फाइल आए, उन्हें जल्द पूरा करें। वहीं इंदौर में पब्लिक ट्रांसपोर्ट में 45 फीसदी (आई बसों में 55%)की कमी आई है। कुल 550 में से 270 बसों का ही संचालन हो रहा है।

30 से 12% पर पहुंचा एक्सचेंज रेट, यानी जिन परिवारों में पहले से कार, वे भी नई कार ले रहे

1. ऑटोमोबाइल डीलर एसोसिएशन इंदौर के जॉइंट सेक्रेटरी विशाल पमनानी कहते हैं कार की बिक्री काफी बढ़ गई है। जो लोग आगे कार लेने की प्लानिंग कर रहे थे, वो अब जल्दी कार ले रहे हैं। पहले यदि मार्केट में 100 कारें बिकती थीं तो 30 कार एक्सचेंज होती थीं।

यानी पुरानी कार के बदले लोग नई कार लेते थे, लेकिन अब एक्सचेंज 12 फीसदी तक आ गया। लोग पुरानी कार भी परिवार के लिए रख रह हैं और नई कार भी ले रहे हैं। अगले दो महीने (नवंबर-दिसंबर) में 4500 कारों की बुकिंग है। टू-व्हीलर भी अगले दो महीने में करीब 10 हजार से ज्यादा बिकेंगे।

2. इंदौर ऑटो डीलर एसोसिएशन के अध्यक्ष शैलेष गर्ग का कहना है अौसतन 50 पुरानी कारों की बिक्री रोज हो रही है। एक से पांच लाख तक की कार की डिमांड काफी ज्यादा है। लॉकडाउन के बाद लग रहा था कि पुराने वाहनों की बिक्री की संख्या 45 फीसदी तक घट जाएगी लेकिन ऐसा नहीं हुआ।

पुरानी कारों की बिक्री में न सिर्फ इजाफा हुआ बल्कि डिमांड भी काफी बढ़ गई। डिमांड बढ़ने से हर कार में 15 से 25 हजार रुपए तक की बढ़ोतरी हो गई। यानी जो पुरानी कार पहले आसानी से 3.5 लाख तक आती थी, वो अब 3.75 लाख या उससे भी ज्यादा में बिक रही है।

25 हजार 585 पुराने वाहन बिके

जुलाई 2019- 6220 जुलाई 2020- 5146 अगस्त 2019- 4628 अगस्त 2020- 6124 सितंबर 2019- 4620 सितंबर 2020- 7405 अक्टूबर 2019- 4815 अक्टूबर 2020- 6910

