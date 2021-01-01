पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • 931 Kg Of Snacks Seized Over One Lakh Rupees; The Names Of Two Different Manufacturers Were Put On The Packet

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

पालदा में नमकीन फैक्टरी पर छापा:एक लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का 931 किलो नमकीन जब्त; पैकेट पर डले थे दो अलग-अलग निर्माताओं के नाम

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

खाद्य विभाग ने सोमवार को नेमावर रोड पालदा स्थित मेसर्स वर्धमान नमकीन फैक्टरी में छापा मारा। यहां हर एक पैकेट पर दो अलग-अलग निर्माताओं के नाम छपे हुए थे। मामले में खाद्य विभाग ने एक लाख रुपए से ज्यादा का 7 तरह का 931 किलो नमकीन जब्त किया है और आरोपी फैक्टरी मालिक के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज कराया है।

खाद्य विभाग के अफसर सुभाष खेड़कर, पुष्पक द्विवेदी, राकेश त्रिपाठी, अवशेष अग्रवाल, हिमाली सोनपाठकी की टीम ने जब नमकीन के पैकेट की जांच की तो पता चला कि फैक्टरी मालिक जितेंद्र जैन ग्राहकों को भ्रमित करने के लिए एक ही पैकेट पर दो निर्माताओं के नाम छाप रखे हैं। अफसरों ने पैक किए गए माल को जब्त कर लिया और सात सैंपल लिए।

अपर कलेक्टर बेड़ेकर ने बताया कि जैनश्री नमकीन 66 किलो, वर्धमान नमकीन लौंग सेव 18 किलो, गोलू नमकीन सेव 76 किलो, परफेक्ट चॉइस मिर्च पाउडर 198 किलो, कॉर्न भेल 398 किलो, आलू पपड़ी कलश ब्रांड 73 किलो, हल्दी पावडर 102 किलो सहित कुल 931 किलो माल जब्त किया। इसकी कीमत 1 लाख 10 हजार 410 रुपए आंकी गई है। इस मामले में आरोपी जितेंद्र के खिलाफ धोखाधड़ी के मामले में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें6 महीने बाद WHO में फिर शामिल हुआ अमेरिका, बाइडेन के फैसले से क्या बदलेगा और WHO को इससे क्या फायदा होगा? - एक्सप्लेनर - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- जिस काम के लिए आप पिछले कुछ समय से प्रयासरत थे, उस कार्य के लिए कोई उचित संपर्क मिल जाएगा। बातचीत के माध्यम से आप कई मसलों का हल व समाधान खोज लेंगे। किसी जरूरतमंद मित्र की सहायता करने से आपको...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser