  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  Sanwaria Factory Illegal Construction Demolished Today; Updates From Indore Nagar Nigam Police Administration

मिलावटखोर की फैक्ट्री मिट्‌टी में मिली:सड़े आलू से चिप्स बनाने वाले कारोबारी कुमावत की फैक्ट्री पर चला बुलडोजर, पिता-पुत्र पर 420 का केस भी दर्ज

इंदौर6 मिनट पहले
अपर कलेक्टर डॉ. अभय बेडेकर की मौजूदगी में निगम टीम ने जेसीबी की मदद से अवैध निर्माण को गिराया।

मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ प्रशासन द्वारा की जा रही कार्रवाई में बुधवार को सांवेर रोड सेक्टर बी स्थित सांवरिया फूड प्रोडक्ट फैक्टरी को जमींदोज कर दिया गया। टीम सोमवार को फैक्ट्री में जांच के लिए पहुंची थी तो वहां इतनी तेज दुर्गंध आ रही थी कि अफसरों को नाक पर रूमाल तक रखना पड़ा था। अफसरों ने जब बदबू का कारण जानने के लिए जांच की तो वहां पर जगह-जगह बोरियों में भरे हुए सड़े आलू मिले। आलुओं में लगी फफूंद के कारण बोरियां भी फट गई थीं। ये इतने खराब थे कि इन्हें जानवर भी न खाएं। जब इन आलू से बनी चिप्स को देखा गया तो वे चमकदार और क्रिस्पी थे, जब इसका कारण ढूंढा गया तो वहां पर हाइड्रो पाउडर के कई पैकेट मिले। यह हाइड्रो पाउडर कपड़ों के रंग उड़ाने और साफ करने के काम आता है और खाने के योग्य नहीं होता है।

टीम फैक्ट्री के भीतर पहुंची तो इस प्रकार से सड़े आलू बोरी में रखे हुए थे।
कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह के आदेश पर सुबह अपर कलेक्टर डॉ. अभय बेडेकर निगम टीम के साथ मौके पर पहुंचे। यहां जेसीबी की मदद से अवैध तरीके से की गई कमाई से बनाए गए अवैध निर्माण, दुकान, फैक्टरी को तोड़ा गया। अभी तक कार्रवाई में जो भी मिलावटखोर सामने आए हैं, अब जिला प्रशासन उन सभी के अवैध निर्माण की जानकारी जुटा रहा है।

फैक्ट्री में रखे चिप्स के पैकेट को भी टीम ने जब्त कर लिया।
सड़े आलू से चिप्स बनाने वाले पिता-पुत्र पर 420 का केस
सड़े आलू से चिप्स बनाने वाले सुखलाल कुमावत और उसके बेटे रतन कुमावत पर बाणगंगा थाने में शासकीय काम में बाधा डालने और ग्राहकों के साथ जालसाजी करने के चलते चार सौ बीसी का प्रकरण दर्ज हो गया है। खाद्य व औषधि विभाग के अधिकारियों द्वारा दर्ज कराए गए केस में कहा गया है कि सांवरिया फूड प्रोडक्ट के फैक्टरी परिसर 46 बी सेक्टर एक सांवेर रोड पर कार्रवाई करने गई टीम को अंदर नहीं आने दिया गया। गेट पर ताला लगा था।

कपड़ों को साफ करने वाले केमिकल से चिप्स को चमकाया जा रहा था।
अधिकारियों के कहने पर भी दरवाजा नहीं खोला गया, इसलिए ताला तोड़कर फिर अंदर गए। इसके बाद भी रतन कुमावत ने सैंपलिंग व अन्य कार्रवाई में बाधा डाली। मौके पर जांच की तो सड़े आलू से चिप्स बनाने और अखाद्य केमिकल का उपयोग होना पाया गया, जिसे एसआरडी चिप्स व फूड पोटेटो चिप्स के नाम से पैक किया जा रहा था। इस पैकेट पर उत्पादक का नाम व पता भी गलत लिखा था। यह सभी ग्राहकों से साथ छल की श्रेणी में आता है। अधिकारियों की रिपोर्ट के आधार पर पुलिस ने दोनों के खिलाफ विविध धाराओं में प्रकरण पंजीबद्ध कर लिया है।

फैक्ट्री में इस प्रकार से गंदगी के बीच चिप्स तैयार हो रहा था।
सोमवार को दी थी दबिश
मिलावटखोरों के खिलाफ चलाए जा रहे अभियान के तहत सोमवार को जिला प्रशासन के अधिकारी फैक्ट्री पहुंचे थे। मौके से डेढ़ हजार क्विंटल से ज्यादा सड़ा आलू और केमिकल के पैकेट जब्त किए गए थे। फैक्टरी संचालक सुखलाल कुमावत तो नहीं उनका 19 साल का बेटा रतन कुमावत मिला था। उसने फैक्टरी कर्मचारियों के साथ कार्रवाई रोकने की कोशिश की थी। अपर कलेक्टर ने पुलिस बल बुलाकर कार्रवाई पूरी की गई थी।

