  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  A Case Has Been Registered Against Four Accused And Others Of Buldana Bank Manger For Opening A Fake Account With Satta King Online

धोखाधड़ी केस में 4 गिरफ्तारी:ऑनलाइन सट्टा किंग के साथ फर्जी अकाउंट खोलकर ट्राजेंक्शन करने वाले चार आरोपी और बुल्डाणा बैंक की मैंनेजर के खिलाफ केस दर्ज

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
पुलिस की गिरफ्तार में फर्जीवाड़े के आरोपी।
  • मैनेजर तिरूपती दर्शन का बोलकर हुई फरार, दो लोगों के दस्तावेजों के आधार पर फर्जी अकाउंट खोलकर कर रहे थे ट्रांजेक्शन

महू में पकड़ाए ऑनलाइन सट्टा किंग के साथ चार अन्य आरोपी व एक बैंक मैनेजर के खिलाफ अन्नपूर्णा पुलिस ने धोखाधड़ी का केस दर्ज किया है। इन लोगों ने मिलकर दो युवकों से दस्तावेज लेकर फर्जी अकाउंट खोले। फिर उसमें लाखों का ट्रांजेक्शन कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

अन्नपूर्णा थाने के सब इंस्पेक्टर अंकित शर्मा के अनुसार फरियादी विनोद पाटीदार औऱ राजेश तंवर की शिकायत पर महू के सट्टा किंग पाहूजा, अलग-अलग फर्म के प्रोपराइटर सचिन खंडेलवाल, नितीन खंडेलवाल, गौरव काकाणी, मनोज खंडेलवाल और बुल्डाणा को आपरेटिव बैंक की मैनेजर विनीषा चांडक के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है।

पाहूजा पहले से जेल में बंद है। पुलिस ने बाकी के चार आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार कर लिया है। वहीं बैंक मैनेजर की गिरफ्तारी नहीं हो पाई है। पता चला है कि वह तिरूपति बालाजी के दर्शन का बोलकर निकली है। तब से फरार हो चुकी है। फरियादियों ने पुलिस को शिकायत की थी कि उनके दस्तावेज किसी और काम से लेकर आऱोपियों ने फर्जी अकाउंट खोल दिया। फिर उसमें अवैधानिक रूप से ट्रांजेक्शन करते थे।

