  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  A Fake Voter Arrested; BJP Leaders Said That Congress Leaders Are Putting Unnecessary Pressure On Educated Voters

आधा दर्जन केंद्रों पर दोनों दलों में विवाद:एक फर्जी मतदाता गिरफ्तार; भाजपा नेता बोले पढ़े-लिखे मतदाताओं पर कांग्रेसी नेता बना रहे हैं अनावश्यक दबाव

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • इंडेक्स मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल के पोलिंग बूथ पर कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की आपत्ति, बोले बड़ी संख्या में महिलाएं पहुंचीं, लेकिन महिला पुलिस ही नहीं

इंडेक्स मेडिकल हॉस्पिटल में मतदान करने पहुंचे एक युवक और युवती को कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू की आपत्ति के बाद पकड़ा। दोनों से जब प्रशासनिक अफसरों ने पूछताछ की तो पता चला कि प्रीतेश नामक युवक जो कि स्वयं को नर्सिंग स्टाफ से होना बता रहा था, उसका चेहरा आधार कार्ड पर छपे फोटो से नहीं मिल रहा था। वह ठीक से जवाब नहीं दे पाया। उसे खुड़ैल थाने भेजा गया। वहीं, एक अन्य युवती जो स्वयं को हाटपिपल्या की रहने वाली बताकर यहां वोट डालने पहुंची थी। वह भी पूछताछ में ठीक से जवाब नहीं दे पाई।

जब अफसरों ने कार्रवाई की बात कही तो वह माफी मांगने लगी। उसे समझाइश देकर छोड़ दिया गया। प्रत्याशी गुड्डू ने बताया कि युवक-युवती से जब सख्ती से पूछताछ की गई तो उन्होंने बताया कि मतदान के लिए उन्हें इंडेक्स अस्पताल के आरसी यादव ने बुलाया है। जब युवती से और पूछताछ की तो उसने बताया कि वह इसी कॉलेज में पढ़ती है। भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट और प्रवक्ता उमेश शर्मा ने आरोप लगाया कि कॉलेज में पढ़ रहे मतदाता भाजपा के पक्ष में वोट कर रहे हैं तो गुड्डू को परेशानी हो रही है। वहीं, उन्होंने सदाशिव यादव के पोलिंग बूथ में बैठने पर भी आपत्ति ली।

तलावली चांदा : कांग्रेस और भाजपा आमने-सामने, गुड्‌डू की बेटी ने पुलिस से की शिकायत, कहा- भाजपाई पक्ष में वोट डालने का बोल रहे
तलावली चांदा में मंगलवार सुबह कांग्रेस और बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता आमने-सामने आ गए। कांग्रेसियों ने आरोप लगाया कि पोलिंग बूथ में पहुंचकर बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता मतदाताओं पर उनके पक्ष में वोट करने के लिए दबाव बना रहे हैं। जानकारी मिलते ही कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू की बेटी रानी बौरासी वहां पहुंचीं। इसकी शिकायत पुलिस-प्रशासन से की। अफसरों ने दोनों पक्षों को चेतावनी दी।

गुड्डू की बेटी ने कहा कि बीजेपी के कार्यकर्ता 100 मीटर के दायरे में जाकर वोटरों से भाजपा को वोट देने की अपील कर रहे थे। पुलिस ने दोनों पक्षों को चेतावनी देते हुए मामले को शांत करवाया। घटना के वक्त भाजपा नगर अध्यक्ष गौरव रणदिवे भी मौजूद थे।

चॉकलेट देकर सिलावट को वोट की अपील, पूर्व पार्षद सहित 5 पर केस
इंदौर | बाणगंगा थाना क्षेत्र स्थित कालिंदी गोल्ड कॉलोनी में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता सांवेर के भाजपा प्रत्याशी तुलसी सिलावट को वोट देने के लिए लोगों से अपील करते हुए ग्लव्स व सैनिटाइजर बांट रहे थे। उन्होंने बच्चों को चॉकलेट और कुरकुरे बांटे। कांग्रेस नेता चिंटू चौकसे ने आपत्ति ली। बाणगंगा पुलिस ने पूर्व पार्षद राजेंद्र राठौर, सुरजीत सिंह वालिया, मनोज यादव, प्रदीप द्विवेदी और समीर खान पर केस दर्ज किया। कनाड़िया पुलिस ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी प्रेमचंद गुड्डू के खिलाफ सोशल मीडिया पर दुष्प्रचार करने वाले अकाउंटधारी विजेंद्र नामक युवक पर केस किया है।

