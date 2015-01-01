पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सजा:बाइक टकराने के विवाद में आंख पर कपड़ा डालकर हत्या करने वालों को आजीवन कारावास

इंदौर4 मिनट पहले
बाइक टकराने के विवाद में युवक की आंख पर कपड़ा डालकर चाकू से हत्या करने वालों को कोर्ट ने आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई है। खजराना थाना क्षेत्र में यह घटना हुई थी। पुलिस ने आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने के बाद चालान पेश किया था।पुलिस की ओर से एडीपीओ संजय शुक्ला ने पैरवी की थी।

आरोपी विक्की ठाकुर और गोलू उर्फ रजत बिदरे ने वसीम नामक युवक की 25 जनवरी 2015 को हत्या की थी। वसीम घर जा रहा था। उसकी बाइक आरोपियों की गाड़ी से टकरा गई थी। गोलू ने कपड़ा वसीम के मुंह पर फेंक दिया और उसे पीछे से पकड़ लिया था। विक्की ने चाकू से कई वार किए। वसीम गिर पड़ा तो दोनों आरोपी भाग निकले। पुलिस ने दोनों की धरपकड़ की। पुलिस ने आरोप साबित करने के लिए कई गवाहों के बयान भी कराए। कोर्ट ने सभी पक्षों को सुनने के बाद आरोपियों को आजीवन कारावास की सजा सुनाई।

