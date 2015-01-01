पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Mp
  • Indore
  • Sitting On The Sails Of Sirpur Pond, Planning For Theft, Caught Three Chains And A Stolen Bike

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जुर्म करने के पहले पहुंची पुलिस:सिरपुर तालाब की पाल पर बैठकर कर रहे थे चोरी की प्लानिंग, तीन चेन और चोरी की बाइक पकड़ाई

इंदौर17 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
मल्हारगंज, विजयनगर और राजेन्द्र नगर की चैन स्नेचिंग की चार वारदातों का खुलासा हुआ है।

चंदन नगर पुलिस ने चैन व पर्स स्नेचिंग करने वाली एक गैंग पकड़ी है। पुलिस ने एक दिन पहले ही चोरी की एक बड़ी गैंग पकड़ी थी। लुटेरी गैंग से तीन चेन और चोरी की बाइक पकड़ाई है।

पश्चिम एसपी महेशचंद्र जैन के अनुसार चंदननगर टीआई योगेश सिंह तोमर ने मुखबिर की सूचना पर एक लुटेरी गैंग पकड़ी है। पकड़ाए बदमाश गणेश उर्फ बल्ली पिता प्रिते सिंह निवासी नन्दबाग कालोनी, आदर्श पिता छोटेलाल द्विवेदी निवासी एकता नगर, राकेश उर्फ सोनू उर्फ दिल्ली पिता रवि शर्मा निवासी व विजय उर्फ बॉबी पिता विरेन्द्र वर्मा निवासी राखी नगर हैं। बदमाशों से सोने की 3 चेन, 1 पर्स और 8 दुपहिया वाहन सहित लगभग 8 लाख का माल बरामद हुआ है।

एसपी ने बताया कि लुटेरी गैंग सिरपुर की पाल पर बैठकर चोरी की प्लानिंग कर रही थी। तभी उन्हें धर दबोचा गया. इन्होंने आरोपियों ने कबूला कि वे पहले बाइक चुराते थे। जैसे विजय नगर से चोरी की बाइक से व्दारिकापुरी में लूट करते थे। पश्चिम से चुराई बाइक से पूरव में वारदात करते थे, ताकि जल्दी ट्रैस ना हो सके। इनसे मल्हारगंज, विजयनगर और राजेन्द्र नगर की चैन स्नेचिंग की चार वारदातों का खुलासा हुआ है। आरोपियों ने कबूला कि वे चेन लूट के अलावा पर्स भी लूटने में माहिर हैं। इनसे लूट की और भी वारदातों का पता किया जा रहा है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंराहुल बोले- राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा के बजाय यूनिफॉर्म पर चर्चा करना वक्त की बर्बादी - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें