मानपुर हत्याकांड:आरोपी ने दोस्त और मामी को फोन कर बताई थी हत्या करने की बात, पुलिस को मिली रिकॉर्डिंग

इंदौर3 मिनट पहले
  • मुख्य आरोपी और लुटेरी दुल्हन को अब तक नहीं पकड़ पाई पुलिस

मानपुर में युवक की हत्या में पुलिस अब तक मुख्य आरोपी महू के सट्‌टा कारोबारी शैलेष गाेयल और लुटेरी दुल्हन का सुराग नहीं लगा पाई। हालांकि मामले में पुलिस अहम सुराग हाथ लगने का दावा कर रही है, जो तकनीकी रूप से साक्ष्य का काम करेगा।

द्वारकापुरी थाना प्रभारी डीबीएस नागर ने बताया कि आरोपी लवीन उर्फ भूपेंद्र साबलकर ने मानपुर में 23 वर्षीय दीपक वर्मा की हत्या करने के बाद दोस्त और मामी को भी मोबाइल फोन कर जानकारी दी थी। यह बात खुद उसके मोबाइल में रिकॉर्ड हो गई थी। पुलिस ने रिकॉर्डिंग जब्त कर सैंपल के लिए विज्ञान शाला भेजा है। पुलिस का कहना है कि इसमें उसने हत्या स्वीकारी है। इसलिए यह रिकॉर्डिंग भी साक्ष्य का काम करेगी।

आठ दिन पहले मिला था शव, आरोपी पहले भी कर चुका हत्या
27 अक्टूबर को मानपुर पुलिस को हाईवे पर दीपक वर्मा का शव मिला था। 31 अक्टूबर को द्वारकापुरी थाने में गुरुशंकर नगर में रहने वाले मामा मुकेश वर्मा ने गुमशुदगी दर्ज कराई थी। दीपक की गुमशुदगी को लेकर कांस्टेबल शशांक और तन्मय को सूचना मिली थी कि उसे तीन लोग लवीन उर्फ भूपेंद्र सावलकर, मनीष सोलंकी और प्रकाश उर्फ ओमप्रकाश जाधव ले गए थे। जब वे लौटे तो दीपक उनके साथ नहीं था। इस पर लवीन से पूछताछ की तो उसने हत्या कबूल लिया।

लवीन ने दीपक को मानपुर हाईवे पर अधमरी हालत में कंटेनर के नीचे फेंक दिया था। बाद में खुद हादसे का प्रत्यक्षदर्शी बनकर खड़ा हो गया था। पुलिस के मुताबिक, आरोपी लवीन राजेंद्र नगर में भी एक युवक की हत्या कर चुका, जिसका पता पुलिस को सात माह बाद चला।

