बयान:उपभोक्ता को रीडिंग के हिसाब से बिल नहीं भेजा तो कार्रवाई : ऊर्जामंत्री

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
ऊर्जामंत्री बनने के बाद पहली इंदौर आए प्रद्युम्न सिंह तोमर ने कहा कि हर उपभोक्ता को उसकी खपत की रीडिंग के हिसाब से ही बिल भेजा जाए। कोई गड़बड़ी की शिकायत मिली तो जोन के अफसरों पर कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मंत्री ने शहर के अधीक्षण यंत्री से भी इस बारे में सवाल-जवाब किए।

अधीक्षण यंत्री ने जवाब दिया कि हमने हर मीटर रीडर्स से शपथ पत्र ले लिए हैं कि एक-एक घर की रीडिंग लेकर आएंगे। किसी भी घर की रीडिंग मन से नहीं लिखी जाएगी। ऐसा किया तो उनके खिलाफ कानूनी कार्रवाई की जाएगी। मंत्री ने कहा कि एक हेल्प डेस्क भी स्थापित की जाए जो बुजुर्ग उपभोक्ता की हर तरह से मदद कर सके। उन्हें जोन के चक्कर ना लगाना पड़े।

शुक्रवार की शाम पोलोग्राउंड इंदौर के सभागार में बैठक में उन्होंने कहा कि कंपनी के पोर्टल एवं बेबसाइट पर जानकारी हिंदी में हो, ताकि ज्यादा उपभोक्ता लाभ ले पाए। तोमर ने कहा कि बिजली चोरी रोकी जाए, जहां रात चोरी हो रही है, वहां वीडियो रिकॉर्डिंग कराई जाए, इससे चोरी करने वालों में भय होगा। 100 रुपए में 100 यूनिट बिजली का उपयोग करने वाले पात्र उपभोक्ताओं से शत प्रतिशत वसूली होना चाहिए। एलआरयू से ट्रांसफॉर्मर फेल रेट घटा।

