  Hindi News
  Local
  Mp
  Indore
  • Sonu Sood News | Sonu Sood Reaction On Indore Nagar Nigam Workers Caught On Cam Trying To Dump

बुजुर्गों को डंपर में डालकर छोड़ने का मामला:असहायों की मदद के लिए आगे आए एक्टर सोनू सूद, बोले - मैं इन्हें खाने-पीने, ध्यान रखने के साथ ही एक छत देना चाहता हूं

इंदौर8 मिनट पहले
शुक्रवार को निगम की गाड़ी में एक दर्जन से ज्यादा बुजुर्गों को शिप्रा लेकर जाया गया था। - Dainik Bhaskar
निगम के रिमूवल विभाग के शुक्रवार को सामने आए अमानवीय चेहरे की देशभर में निंदा हो रही है। इसे लेकर अब एक्टर साेनू सूद ने भी एक वीडियो जारी कर अपनी बात रखी है। सूद ने ऐसे असहाय बुजुर्गों के लिए एक छत बनाने की बात कही है। उनका कहना है कि हम सब मिलकर इन लोगों के लिए रहने-खाने और इनका ध्यान रखने का प्रबंध करें। मैं इनका हक दिलाने की कोशिश करूंगा।

वीडियो में यह कहा सोनू सूद ने...
मैं अपने इंदौरवासी भाई बहनों से गुजारिश करूंगा कि कल मैंने एक न्यूज देखी, जिसमें बुजुर्गों को शहर से बाहर रखने का प्रयत्न किया गया। मैं सबसे यही कहूंगा कि मैं और आप मिलकर इन्हें एक छत देने की कोशिश करें। मैं इनको हक दिलाने के साथ ही इनके सिर पर एक छत देना चाहता हूं। उनके खाने-पीने, उनके ध्यान रखने का प्रबंध करने की कोशिश करना चाहता हूं। यह आपके साथ कि बिना मुश्किल है। मैं कोशिश करूंगा कि इन्हें इनका हक मिले, सिर पर छत मिले। जितने बच्चे अपने मां-बाप को अकेले छोड़ देते हैं, उनके लिए एक सीख होनी चाहिए कि आप आपने माता-पिता को प्यार दें, उनका ध्यान रखें। हम मिलकर ऐसा उदाहरण प्रस्तुत करें कि ये हमारे बड़े-बुजुर्ग कभी भी अकेला महसूस नहीं करें। मैं आपके साथ हूं। हम देश के लिए एक एक्जाम्पल सेट करें।

ऐसा है पूरा घटनाक्रम
दुकान संचालक राजेश जोशी ने बताया कि दो से ढाई बजे की बात है। इंदौर नगर निगम की गाड़ी आई थी। उसमें कुछ बुजुर्गाें को वो लेकर आए थे। वे सभी को उतारने लगे। जो नहीं उतर पा रहे थे, उन्हें टांगाटोली कर उतार रहे थे। इस पर मैंने दुकान पर काम करने वाले बालक को कहा कि देखकर तो आ हो क्या रहा है। इसके बाद मैंने कहा रुक मैं भी चलता हूं। इनका वीडियो बनाता हूं। ये कर क्या रहे हैं।

मैंने वीडियो बनाते हुए उनसे पूछा कि इन्हें यहां क्यों उतार रहे हो, तो वे बोले कि हमें सरकार का आदेश है, ये इंदौर में परेशानी खड़ी कर रहे हैं। इंदौर में गंदगी फैला रहे हैं। इस पर हम वापस आने लगे, तो देखा कि ये इन्हें यहीं पर छोड़कर जा रहे हैं। इसके बाद हमने उनकी गाड़ी रुकवाई और सभी को गाड़ी में फिर से बिठवाया। राजेश ने बताया कि जिन्हें गाड़ी से उतारा गया था, उनकी हालत बहुत ही बुरी थी। वे ठीक से चल भी नहीं पा रहे थे। इसमें 10-12 बुजुर्ग थे। इसमें दो महिलाएं भी थीं। सड़क पर उनके कपड़े पड़े हुए थे।

