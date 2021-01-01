पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निगम:नहीं मिले अपर आयुक्त, कॉल कर उपायुक्त को बुलाया, परेशान होते रहे लोग

इंदौर4 घंटे पहले
ब्रजमोहनी ब्रजमोहिनी पीपल्याहाना के रहवासी मंगलवार को नगर निगम की जनसुनवाई में अपर आयुक्त से मिलने के लिए परेशान होते रहे। बाद में कॉल करने पर उपायुक्त पहुंचे और बताया मामला कलेक्टर ऑफिस में अटका हुआ है।

रहवासी संजय पालीवाल व अन्य ने बताया कॉलोनी में भवन निर्माण की अनुमति जारी की गई थी। अब कॉलोनी सेल ने अनुमतियां रोक दी। अपर आयुक्त संदीप सोनी नहीं मिले तो रहवासी अपर आयुक्त देवेंद्र सिंह के पास पहुंचे। उन्होंने अपर आयुक्त एस कृष्ण चैतन्य के पास भेजा। वहां से फिर संदीप सोनी के पास जाने कहा गया।

आखिरकार सोनी से कॉल पर बात हुई तो उन्होंने उपायुक्त अरुण शर्मा को भेजा। शर्मा ने रहवासियों को बताया इसे लेकर कलेक्टर द्वारा जांच करवाई जा रही है। रहवासियों ने बताया यह जांच पूर्व कलेक्टर करवा चुके हैं तो फिर नए सिरे से किस बात की जांच हो रही है। इससे संबंधित सूचना के अधिकारी के आवेदन की भी जानकारी विभाग से नहीं दी।

सिलीकॉन सिटी में नहीं दे रहे नर्मदा कनेक्शन, रहवासी हो रहे परेशान

सिलीकॉन सिटी एम ब्लॉक के रहवासी नर्मदा कनेक्शन के लिए परेशान हैं। पिछले दिनों जोन 14 वार्ड 79 के अंतर्गत शिव सिटी, पुलक सिटी, सिलिकॉन सिटी के रहवासी अपर आयुक्त अभय राजनगांवकर के पास पहुंचे। उन्होंने बताया कॉलोनी की टंकी से पानी की डिस्ट्रीब्यूशन लाइन डाली गई है।

हम एडवांस देने के लिए तैयार हैं, इसके बाद भी अधिकारी कनेक्शन नहीं दे रहे हैं। जवाबदार अधिकारी शिवराज यादव को कॉल किया लेकिन किसी ने सुनवाई नहीं की। बाद में कार्यपालन यंत्री संजीव श्रीवास्तव को भी बताया, लेकिन सुनवाई नहीं हुई। रहवासी निगम के चक्कर लगाकर परेशान हो चुके हैं।

