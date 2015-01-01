पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेट एडवाइजरी दरकिनार:प्रशासन का भी कंट्रोल नहीं, रेमडेसिविर 5400 रुपए में ही, मनमर्जी से मरीजों पर आ रहा बोझ

इंदाैर2 घंटे पहले
  • निगरानी की व्यवस्था नहीं होने से की जा रही मनमर्जी, मरीजों पर आ रहा बोझ

कोरोना संक्रमण के उपचार में इस्तेमाल किए जा रहे रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन पर मुनाफाखोरी राेकने के लिए जिला प्रशासन ने एडवाइजरी तो जारी कर दी, लेकिन इस पर निगरानी की व्यवस्था नहीं की है। इसी का नतीजा है कि मरीजों को इसका फायदा नहीं मिल रहा।

2100 रुपए का इंजेक्शन 5400 रुपए में दिया जा रहा, जबकि सप्लायर एमआरपी से कम कीमत में यह इंजेक्शन उपलब्ध करवा रहा। प्रशासन ने एडवाइजरी जारी कर पेंडेमिक एक्ट के तहत रेमडेसिविर इंजेक्शन की कीमत कम वसूलने के लिए कहा था, लेकिन अस्पतालों में एमआरपी पर ही दिए जा रहे हैं।

इस पर निगरानी की भी विभाग के पास कोई व्यवस्था नहीं है। पिछली बार अस्पतालों में भारी-भरकम बिल लेने की शिकायत की गई थी, तब चार जोन में दो-दो डॉक्टरों की टीम बनाई थी ताकि मरीजों से लिए जाने वाले शुल्क पर निगरानी रखी जाए, लेकिन वह भी बंद हो गई।

समिति अस्पतालों से भी जानकारी नहीं ले रही। आठ कंपनियां ये इंजेक्शन बना रही हैं। कीमत 2100 से 3600 रुपए तक है। एमआरपी 2800 से 5400 रुपए तक लिखी है। अस्पतालों को 25 से 78% कम कीमत पर मिलती है।

