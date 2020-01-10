पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जेईई एडवांस्ड परीक्षा:जेईई के एडमिट कार्ड जारी, शहर में बढ़ गए परीक्षा केंद्र

इंदौर13 घंटे पहले
जेईई एडवांस्ड परीक्षा के लिए आईआईटी दिल्ली ने प्रवेश पत्र जारी कर दिए हैं। शहर में परीक्षा केंद्रों की संख्या बढ़ाई गई है। इस्लामिया करीमिया कॉलेज, ऑरलैंडो एकेडमी और सेज यूनिवर्सिटी सहित दस से ज्यादा सेंटर में परीक्षा होगी।

