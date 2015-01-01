पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

चुनाव:डेली कॉलेज में 15 साल बाद आज फिर वोटिंग से बनेगा नया बोर्ड

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  
  • शाम तक चलने वाली वोटिंग के बाद रात 10 बजे तक आएंगे परिणाम, 3066 मतदाता चुनेंगे 3 सदस्य

डेली कॉलेज के बोर्ड ऑफ गवर्नर्स के चुनाव रविवार को होंगे। 15 साल बाद एक बार फिर वोटिंग के जरिये चुनाव होंगे। दो अलग-अलग कैटेगरी के तीन प्रत्याशियों के लिए सुबह 8 से शाम 5 बजे तक वोटिंग होगी। कुल 3066 वोट हैं। सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग का पालन हो सके, इसलिए परिसर में अलग-अलग जगह पांच मतदान केंद्र बनाए हैं।

मास्क औ ग्लव्ज भी जरूरी होंगे। चुनाव अधिकारी का जिम्मा तहसीलदार राजेश सोनी के पास है। डेली कॉलेज बोर्ड के तीन सदस्य चुने जाएंगे। दो सदस्य ओल्ड डेलियन एसोसिएशन (ओडीए) और एक सदस्य न्यू डोनर कैटेगरी से चुना जाएगा। टीम इम्पैक्ट की ओर से ओडीए में डॉ. दिव्या गुप्ता और संदीप पारिख चुनाव लड़ रहे हैं। इसी पैनल के मनवीर बायस न्यू डोनर कैटेगरी में लड़ रहे हैं। इनके सामने ओडीए कैटेगरी से देवराज सिंह बडगरा और धीरज लुल्ला तथा न्यू डोनर कैटेगरी से हरपाल सिंह भाटिया हैं।

सोशल डिस्टेंसिंग के लिए होंगे 5 अलग-अलग मतदान केंद्र

जूनियर स्कूल के यूकेजी1 और यूकेजी 2 क्लास रूम में मतदान केंद्र हैं। जूनियर स्कूल के हॉल और रिसोर्स सेंटर में एक-एक व दरबार हॉल में दो पोलिंग बूथ बनाए हैं। जूनियर स्कूल और जूनियर स्कूल हॉल में मतदान करने वाले मतदाताओं को ज्ञान द्वार से प्रवेश करना होगा। निकासी शक्ति द्वार से होगी।

आठ टेबलों पर 50 कर्मचारी गिनेंगे वोट
6 बजे से मतगणना होगी। 8 टेबलों पर व्यवस्था की गई है। करीब 50 कर्मचारी प्रक्रिया में शामिल होंगे। पहले डाक मतपत्रों की गिनती होगी। इसके बाद बैैलेट पेपर गिने जाएंगे।

पोलिंग बूथ पर कैमरों से नजर
पोलिंग बूथ पर कैमरों से नजर रखी जाएगी। भीड़ की स्थिति में मतदाताओं के बैठने लिए पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर व्यवस्था की गई है। वरिष्ठजन के लिए रैंप, व्हीलचेयर रहेगी।

बच्चों के हित में काम हों
^नए बोर्ड से यही उम्मीद होगी कि वे स्कूल और बच्चों को आगे ले जाने के लिए जो भी नीतिगत निर्णय होंगे। - नीरज बधौतिया, स्कूल प्रिंसिपल

टॉप रैंकिंग में लाएंगे
^स्कूल रैंकिंग में डेली कॉलेज को टॉप पर लाना है। स्कूल की उपलब्धियां स्टाफ, ओडीए, की मेहनत का परिणाम है।
- धीरज लुल्ला, प्रत्याशी, ओडीए कैटेगरी

प्रवेश पारदर्शी बनाएंगे
^ प्रवेश प्रक्रिया को पारदर्शी बनाने के साथ ओल्ड डेलियन के बच्चों को प्राथमिकता देंगे।
- डॉ. दिव्या गुप्ता, प्रत्याशी, ओडीए कैटेगरी

