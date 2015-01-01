पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

इंदौर में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर:33 दिन बाद फिर 300 पार, 11 दिन में 4 गुना से ज्यादा बढ़ गए मरीज

इंदौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
इंदौर में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर
  • चुनाव के दौरान नवंबर के शुरुआती 7 दिन में 498 मरीज आए, 11 दिन में हो गए 2006
  • राहत यह कि इलाज की सुविधाएं, बीमारी की पूरी जानकारी होने से ज्यादा खतरा नहीं

इंदौर में कोरोना की तीसरी लहर आ गई है। कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने खुद गुरुवार को इस बात को स्वीकारा। निजी अस्पतालों में ज्यादा लोग पहुंच रहे और वहां 90% तक बेड फुल हो चुके हैं। प्रशासन हर दिन बेड उपलब्धता की जानकारी ले रहा है।

अन्य जिलों के मरीज आने से भी अस्पतालों में परेशानी आ रही है। अब मरीजों को सुपर स्पेशिएलिटी सहित अन्य सरकारी अस्पतालों में डायवर्ट करेंगे। इस बीच गुरुवार को 313 नए कोरोना मरीज मिले। चार लोगों की मौत भी हुई। स्वास्थ्य विभाग का कहना है कि त्योहारों के दौरान बाजारों में भीड़ और मौसम परिवर्तन के कारण मरीज बढ़ रहे हैं।

देशभर में कोरोना से जंग जारी

  • 13 दिन बाद देश में फिर मौतें 600 पार, मरीजों का आंकड़ा आज 90 लाख से पार होगा।
  • जान गंवाने वाले कोरोना वॉरियर्स के बच्चों को मेडिकल कॉलेज में सीटें दी जाएंगी।
  • अहमदाबाद में शुक्रवार रात 9 बजे से सोमवार सुबह 6 तक कर्फ्यू

पहली लहर- 24 मार्च से 30 मई

पॉजिटिव रेट- 9.76 मौत- 132 मृत्युदर- 3.78

रिकवरी रेट- 56%

दूसरी लहर- 11 जुलाई से 24 अक्टूबर

पॉजिटिव रेट- 3.71 मौत - 412 मृत्युदर- 1.46

रिकवरी रेट- 40%

अब तीसरी लहर 12 नवंबर से

पॉजिटिव रेट- 7.80 मौत- 12 मृत्युदर- 1.2

रिकवरी रेट- 69%

यही रफ्तार रही तो नवंबर अंत तक रोज आएंगे 300 से ज्यादा मरीज

  • नवंबर के शुरुआती 7 दिन में मरीजों की संख्या 2 अंकों में थी। इस बीच 498 मरीज मिले। 8 से 18 नवंबर में चार गुना अधिक 1693 मरीज मिले।
  • चार दिन में मरीज दो गुना से ज्यादा बढ़े। यही रफ्तार रही तो नवंबर के अंतिम सप्ताह तक मरीजों की संख्या हर दिन 300 से अधिक हो सकती है।
  • त्योहार के दौरान उमड़ी भीड़ के कारण ऐसा पहली बार हो रहा कि पूरा परिवार संक्रमित होकर अस्पताल पहुंच रहा। ज्यादातर के फेफड़ों में 60 से 70 फीसदी इन्फेक्शन मिल रहा।
  • पलासिया क्षेत्र में एक परिवार ने संयुक्त भाई दूज मनाई थी, उनके यहां सभी बीमार हो गए हैं।
  • तीसरी लहर से आगे क्या होगा
  • दिसंबर में रोज करीब 400 मरीज मिल सकते हैं।
  • ठंड की वजह से ए-सिम्टोमैटिक कम होंगे। सर्दी, खांसी से बीमारी की चपेट में अधिक आ रहे।
  • दमा, दिल की बीमारी के मरीजों को ठंड में ज्यादा एहतियात बरतना होगी।
  • इसमें थोड़ी राहत ये ही...
  • बीमारी, उसके लक्षण की पहचान हो चुकी है। गंभीर मरीज की भी जान बचाई जा सकती है। तीसरी लहर ज्यादा घातक नहीं मानी जा रही।
  • कुछ निजी अस्पतालों को छोड़ बाकी जगह ऑक्सीजन सिलेंडर, आईसीयू, वेंटिलेटर उपलब्ध हैं।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंमुंबई हमले के मास्टरमाइंड को जेल; बिहार के शिक्षा मंत्री ढाई घंटे में फेल और बद्रीनाथ धाम के कपाट बंद - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें