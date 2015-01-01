पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिलावटखोरों की खैर नहीं!:गुंडे-बदमाशों, ड्रग्स तस्करों के बाद अब मिलावटखोरों के अवैध निर्माण भी तोड़ेंगे

इंदौर39 मिनट पहले
सांकेतिक फोटो
  • अब मिलावटखोरों की अवैध संपत्तियों को ध्वस्त करने का फैसला

गुंडे-बदमाशों, ड्रग्स तस्करों के बाद पुलिस और प्रशासन ने अब मिलावटखोरों की अवैध संपत्तियों को ध्वस्त करने का फैसला किया है। कलेक्टर मनीष सिंह ने मिलावटखोरों की अवैध संपत्तियों का पता लगाने के निर्देश अपर कलेक्टर डॉ. अभय बेडेकर को दिए हैं।

अवैध तरीके से की गई कमाई से बनाए गए अवैध निर्माण, दुकान, फैक्टरी को तोड़ा जाएगा। अभी तक कार्रवाई में जो भी मिलावटखोर सामने आए हैं, अब जिला प्रशासन उन सभी के अवैध निर्माण की जानकारी जुटा रहा है।

सड़े आलू से चिप्स बनाने वाले पिता और पुत्र पर 420 का प्रकरण दर्ज

सड़े आलू से चिप्स बनाने वाले सुखलाल कुमावत और उसके बेटे रतन कुमावत पर बाणगंगा थाने में शासकीय काम में बाधा डालने और ग्राहकों के साथ जालसाजी करने पर चार सौ बीसी का प्रकरण दर्ज हो गया है। सांवरिया फूड प्रोडक्ट के फैक्टरी परिसर 46 बी सेक्टर एक सांवेर रोड पर कार्रवाई करने गई टीम को अंदर नहीं आने दिया गया था। गेट पर ताला लगा था। अधिकारियों के कहने पर भी दरवाजा नहीं खोला गया, इसलिए ताला तोड़कर फिर अंदर गए।

रतन कुमावत ने सैंपलिंग व अन्य कार्रवाई में बाधा डाली। सड़े आलू से चिप्स बनाने और अखाद्य केमिकल का उपयोग होना पाया गया, जिसे एसआरडी चिप्स व फूड पोटेटो चिप्स के नाम से पैक किया जा रहा था। इस पैकेट पर उत्पादक का नाम व पता भी गलत लिखा था। यह सभी ग्राहकों से साथ छल की श्रेणी में आता है। वहीं सांवरिया फूड प्रोडक्ट द्वारा सांवेर रोड इंडस्ट्रियल एरिया में नाले किनारे सड़े आलू फेंकने पर 40 हजार का स्पॉट फाइन किया गया।

