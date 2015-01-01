पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांवेर में खिला कमल:रिकार्ड जीत के बाद सिलावट बोले - पद की लालसा ना थी ना है और ना रखता हूं, जाे जिम्मेदारी मिलेगी उसे निभाऊंगा

इंदौरकुछ ही क्षण पहले
सिलावट ने पूर्व मंत्री प्रकाश सोनकर की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण किया।

सांवेर उपचुनाव में मिली प्रचंड जीत के बाद बुधवार सुबह विधायक तुलसी सिलावट सबसे पहले पूर्व मंत्री स्वर्गीय प्रकाश सोनकर की प्रतिमा पर माल्यार्पण करने पहुंचे। सिलावट ने कहा कि यह जीत शिवराज, सिंधिया और भाजपा के प्रत्येक कार्यकर्ता की है। सांवेर की जनता को इस जीत के लिए नमन करता हूं। मंत्री पद को लेकर कहा कि ना कभी लालसा थी, ना है और ना रहेगी। शीर्ष नेतृत्व जाे जिम्मेदारी देगा, उसका जिम्मेदारी के साथ निर्वहन करूंगा। इस दौरान उनके साथ चुनाव प्रभारी और विधायक रमेश मेंदोला, प्रकाश सोनकर के बेटे विजय सोनकर और तुलसी सिलावट के बेटे नीतीश सिलावट भी मौजूद रहे। बता दें कि सांवेर के इतिहास में पहली बार कोई विधायक 50 हजार से ज्यादा मतों से जीता है।

सिलावट बाबा जी हनुमान मंदिर भी दर्शन को पहुंचे।
सिलावट बाबा जी हनुमान मंदिर भी दर्शन को पहुंचे।

सांवेर में 61% मतदाताओं ने भाजपा को किया वोट

तुलसी सिलावट ने मंगलवार को सांवेर में रिकार्ड 53264 मतों से जीत दर्ज की। सिलावट को जहां 129676 मत मिले। वहीं, गुड्डू को 76412 मत प्राप्त हुए। सांवेर विधानसभा क्षेत्र के करीब 2 लाख 70 हजार में से करीब 2 लाख 10 हजार मतदाताओं ने मताधिकार का इस्तेमाल किया था। इनमें से 61% मतदाताओं ने भाजपा के तुलसी सिलावट पर भरोसा जताया है, जबकि कांग्रेस के प्रेमचंद गुड्‌डू को मात्र 36 प्रतिशत वोट मिल पाए। पिछली बार कांग्रेस को 96 हजार 535 वोट मिले थे, जबकि इस बार 76 हजार 412 वोट। यानी कांग्रेस के 20123 वोट इस बार भाजपा को मिले।

