विरोध:अहिल्या चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स ने पीएम को पत्र लिखकर कॉर्पोरेट ग्रुप द्वारा किराना दुकानदारों को डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर बनाने का जताया विरोध

इंदौर2 दिन पहले
देश के एक बड़े कॉर्पोरेट ग्रुप द्वारा किराना दुकानदारों को अपना डिस्ट्रीब्यूटर बनाने की घोषणा की गई है। इन सभी दुकानदारों को उनके द्वारा ही सामग्री बेची जाएगी, जो आगे वह ग्राहकों को बेचेंगे। अब इसके विरोध में कारोबारी आ गए हैं। अहिल्या चैंबर ऑफ कॉमर्स इंडस्ट्री ने इसे लेकर प्रधानमंत्री को पत्र लिखा है। इसमें कहा गया है कि इस कदम से थोक कारोबारी, कमीशन एजेंट, ट्रांसपोर्टर इन सभी के धंधे पर चोट पड़ेगी और रोजगार का संकट आ जाएगा। इससे गरीब तबका और गरीब होगा।

संस्था अध्यक्ष खंडेलवाल व महामंत्री सुशील सुरेका ने पत्र में कहा है कि पहले ही इन ग्रुपों द्वारा किराना, फल-सब्जी जैसी रोजमर्रा की सामग्री बेचने की मंजूरी मिली हुई है। इससे पहले ही निचले तबके के लोगों के सामने रोजगार का संकट आ गया है, इसलिए सरकार को चाहिए कि इन ग्रुपों को रोजमर्रा की सामग्री बेचने की मंजूरी रोकी जाए, जिससे गरीबों का रोजगार बना रहे।

