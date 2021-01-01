पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

डीएवीवी:बीकॉम, बीए और बीएससी की तीनों परीक्षाएं ऑफलाइन होंगी

इंदौर3 घंटे पहले
22 मार्च के बाद अब पहली बार कॉलेजों की कोई परीक्षा ऑफलाइन होगी। - Dainik Bhaskar
22 मार्च के बाद अब पहली बार कॉलेजों की कोई परीक्षा ऑफलाइन होगी।

कोरोना संक्रमण कम हो रहा है। इसके साथ ही 22 मार्च के बाद अब पहली बार कॉलेजों की कोई परीक्षा ऑफलाइन होगी। प्रदेश सरकार ने इसके लिए गाइडलाइन जारी कर दी है। अप्रैल-मई में बीकॉम, बीए और बीएससी प्रथम, द्वितीय और तृतीय वर्ष की परीक्षा ऑफलाइन होगी, जबकि पीजी कोर्स एमकॉम, एमए और एमएससी दूसरे और चौथे वर्ष की परीक्षा भी ऑफलाइन होगी।

हालांकि इसी माह या मार्च में होने वाली पीजी प्रथम और तृतीय सेमेस्टर की परीक्षा में जनरल प्रमोशन दिया जाएगा। शासन की गाइड लाइन में भी इसका जिक्र है। जिन परीक्षाओं में जनरल प्रमोशन मिलेगा, उनमें एमकॉम, एमए, एमएससी, एमबीए, बीजेएमसी शामिल हैं। बीएड पर असमंजस है, जबकि लॉ कोर्स में जनरल प्रमोशन नहीं मिलेगा।

पीजी पहले सेमेस्टर में पूरे सौ फीसदी अंक आंतरिक मूल्यांकन से तथा तीसरे सेमेस्टर में 50 फीसदी आंतरिक मूल्यांकन और 50 फीसदी अंक दूसरे सेमेस्टर में मिले अंकों के आधार पर तय होंगे। इधर, पीजी के ही दूसरे-चौथे तथा यूजी कोर्स की वार्षिक परीक्षाएं जैसी कोरोना से पहले होती थीं, वैसी ही होगी।

